In recent years, Gulf nations including UAE and Saudi Arabia have sought to change their global image. Apart from diversifying their economies and reducing their dependence upon oil, they have been focusing on enhancing their ‘Soft Power’. One of the important tools used by both the above Gulf countries for bolstering their Soft Power has been hosting mega sport events.

While the UAE has been hosting sports events for long, Saudi Arabia in recent years too has been hosting important sports events and tapping celebrity sportspersons to increase their interest in sports. Apart from hosting world championship boxing, Formula One racing, tennis and golf matches, the Saudi Pro League has signed leading footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema from European giants Manchester United and Real Madrid. Focusing on sports is an important part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 – whose focus is on coming up with a new social and economic model for Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Saudi Arabia hosted an auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on November 24 and 2, 2024 and there was speculation, that the Gulf nation may be looking to start its own league (last year’s auction was hosted in UAE). Saudi Arabia like UAE wants to generate more interest in cricket amongst its local population and also potentially emerge as an important centre of cricket in the Gulf. It would be pertinent to point out, that a substantial percentage of Saudi Arabian expats hail from South Asian nations – India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. South Asian expats in Saudi Arabia will have an important role in popularising the game.

The Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation (SACF), Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al Saud, stated that the auction was an important development and reiterated the Gulf nation’s "commitment to developing the sport and showcasing its position as a global destination for sporting events".

He also said that the Board was planning to set up an International Stadium in Jeddah. He clarified that the Gulf nation had no plans as of now regarding starting its own cricketing league. While speaking to media persons at the auction, the Chairman of the SACF said: "That is not correct...that is not true as well."

He did say that Saudi Arabia could host IPL matches. ICC has introduced a rule according to which the number of foreign players in a franchise-based team has been restricted. The Saudi oil giant Aramco has been sponsoring ICC events, while Saudi Tourism has tied up with IPL. The game of cricket is also likely to be introduced in Saudi schools and while initially SACF has been holding camps in International Schools, it ultimately seeks to focus on local school students.

Saudi’s growing interest in cricket is important for several reasons. First, as mentioned earlier this reiterates the Gulf nation’s increasing emphasis on hosting sports as a means of bolstering its Soft Power and its overall thrust on ensuring that youngsters are inclined towards sports. Second, it reiterates the growing interest in the game of cricket-- beyond the common-wealth – in different parts of the globe.

Third, the IPL auction highlights the increasing popularity of this brand of cricket despite it having drawn flak from many ex-cricketers as well as cricketing experts. Fourth, Saudi Arabia’s focus on cricket and its aim of hosting cricket events in the future could also enable it to attract more tourists from South Asia – especially India – and as discussed earlier expats from the region will play a key role in the promotion of the game in the Gulf nation. Finally, while the UAE has emerged as an important cricketing centre in the Middle East, hosting several cricket tournaments -- including IPL -- Saudi Arabia could emerge as a competitor within the Gulf region.

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)