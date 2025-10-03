How Germany is emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students

Germany has also signed an agreement with India to raise the issuance of skilled visa programs from 20,000 to 90,000.

In a tweet on September 23, 2025, the German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said: "Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians. Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech."

In a video shared alongside the post, Ackermann also said that the average Indian earns more than the average German and that the European nation respects hard work and believes in “giving the best jobs to the best people”.

The German Ambassador’s post comes days after the Trump Administration’s announcement that the H-1B Visa fees will be raised to USD 1,00000. The US President has been critical of the H-1B Visa system for nearly a decade. During Trump’s current tenure, the H-1B visa was a major bone of contention between Trump’s Making America Great Again (MAGA) supporters and individuals like Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and part of the Trump team till May 2025.

The Trump administration’s recent decision has drawn criticism from businessmen and even policymakers in the US. One country which is likely to be impacted significantly by this decision is India. Indian IT professionals have been the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B Visa. In 2024, Indian professionals received over 70% of H1B Visas approved.

Indian companies like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have also benefited from the program – though in recent years, several Indian companies have begun to reduce their dependence upon the H-1B Visa.

While not directly naming the US, Philip Ackermann, while alluding to US immigration policies, said: "Our migration policy works a bit like a German car. It's reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line with no zigzags. And you don't have to fear a full break at the top speed." In an interview, Ackermann, while referring to the European nation’s predictable immigration policies, stated that despite the Conservatives taking over the chancery, there is no talk of changing Germany’s immigration laws.

Indian professionals in Germany

The number of Indian professionals working in Germany has risen steadily. Germany has also signed an agreement with India to raise the issuance of skilled visa programs from 20,000 to 90,000. According to estimates, Germany is home to 3,00000 Indian professionals. The European nation is seeking to attract professionals in areas like technology who may have otherwise explored opportunities in US, Canada or Australia. With the recent announcements by the Trump Administration and the growing unpredictability pertaining to work visa rules not just in the US, but even in Australia, the European nation is in a good position to attract professionals

Germany: Emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students

In recent years, Germany has also emerged as a preferred destination for Indian students who are seeking to look beyond traditionally favoured destinations. In a tweet in August 2025, the German Ambassador to India had highlighted that 60,000 Indian students are studying in Germany, and that this represents a 20% jump from the previous year. He had highlighted the point that public institutions are a good choice for students, given that not only were they affordable but also had a stellar reputation. In a recent interview, Ackermann recommended state universities, pointing to the fact that there were no tuition fees and also dubbed them as Germany’s “most prestigious institutions”

For Indian students, apart from the reputation of the institution, career opportunities matter. The 18-month work visa after graduation is likely to make it attractive, apart from the various other steps being taken by Germany to attract professionals. While all eyes have been on the rise in H-1B fees, the US is also planning to make revisions to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. While there have been talks of scrapping the OPT program, this is unlikely to go through. The Trump Administration, however, is planning to impose taxes on the earnings of students working on the OPT program.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Germany is likely to emerge as an attractive hub for students and professionals who have begun to look at alternatives to the US, Australia, Canada and the UK. The German Ambassador’s pitch to both students and professionals at a time when the US is introducing changes to both the student and work visas is important. Germany has immense potential to emerge as an educational hub and favoured destination in its own right, and not merely as an alternative.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)