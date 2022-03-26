DNA Special: How BJP getting absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh paves way for a larger cause - 5 points

Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term at a ceremony on Friday. Along with Yogi, 52 others were sworn in as ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the proceedings that showcased the BJP's triumph in the crucial state.

The formation of a BJP government with an absolute majority for the second time in a row in Uttar Pradesh is important in many ways. Here are 5 points for you can understand how:

1) This will give a big benefit to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats, i.e. 80. In the Assembly elections, the BJP managed to win 255 seats. If you convert these 255 seats into Lok Sabha seats, the number goes up from 55 to 60. That is, before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has ensured that its influence in most of the seats in the state remains intact. And this will directly benefit him in 2024.

2) Until now, there used to be number one and number two positions in the BJP. Prime Minister Modi is number one and Amit Shah is number two. From politics to common parlance, it was said that in the BJP, Modi and Shah meant number one and number two. And after that, all the other leaders are equal. That is, there was no place for number three in the BJP. But from today, Yogi Adityanath has become number three in the BJP.

3) From now on the M+Y factor will be stronger in Uttar Pradesh. That is the Modi-Yogi factor.

4) A major reason for the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh was the politics of development. Now that the BJP government has been formed again in UP, this vote bank will be stronger because the Central Government will be able to easily reach the people of its schemes in the state. As it can't do in opposition states. That is, the people will get the benefit of the double engine government.

5) This will strengthen the BJP's position in the Rajya Sabha and presidential elections due this year.