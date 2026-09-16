GLOF, Flash Flood Risk in Indian Himalayas: What has India actually fixed, and what remains exposed?

India’s Himalayas face growing GLOF and flash flood risks. Here’s what India has in place, where gaps remain and what needs to improve.

Nepal flash floods that killed more than 1300 people and left thousands homeless have reinforced the importance of preparedness for rapidly evolving Himalayan hazards. The catastrophe served as a warning for India’s Himalayan states, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as the Himalayan parts of West Bengal, particularly because the disaster involved a cascading chain of glacier or rock collapse, debris flow and sudden flooding.

The disaster also underscores a larger climate challenge that extends beyond national borders. “The climate crisis is a global phenomenon,” says Hardip Grewal, Chief Sustainability Officer at Quality Austria Central Asia, arguing that countries such as Nepal can bear the humanitarian consequences of global warming despite contributing relatively little to the emissions driving it.

Grewal says India and “all other fossil fuel-guzzling countries” need to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and shift towards renewable energy. “The way the climate crisis is unfolding, there may be no tomorrow for human civilisation, and we definitely do not have a Planet B,” he adds.

What India has in place

The latest disaster puts India’s existing vulnerability into focus. According to Ministry of Home Affairs data for 2025-26, the scale of hydro-meteorological disasters across the Himalayan region left 195 people dead in Himachal Pradesh and damaged 10,525 houses. Uttarakhand reported 182 deaths and 7,215 damaged houses; Ladakh recorded 192 deaths, 11,828 cattle losses and 11,864 damaged houses. Sikkim reported 19 deaths and 2,157 damaged houses, while Arunachal Pradesh recorded 19 deaths and 716 damaged houses. These figures are not specific to the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) but highlight the vulnerability of Himalayan communities to these disasters.

The threat from GLOFs adds another layer of risk, as the sudden release of water from a glacial lake can trigger cascading hazards. The evolving nature of these risks calls for a shift in India’s preparedness approach, according to Dr Dinesh Kumar Aswal, Member, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). “The Himalayan risk environment is evolving. Our response must evolve with it, from forecasting hazards to anticipating impacts, enabling early action and building resilience of communities and critical infrastructure,” he told DNA India.

Currently, several measures to strengthen disaster preparedness are in place, including the National Landslide Risk Mitigation Project (NLRMP). It has been approved for 15 states, including Himachal Pradesh, with a central share of Rs 125 crore and a state share of Rs 14 crore for the state. The Centre has also approved the Rs 150-crore National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Programme (NGRMP) for Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, as per government data for 2025-2026.

GLOF risk assessment, monitoring and early-warning systems, site-specific mitigation measures, and community-level awareness and capacity building are included in the preparedness programme. According to the government, Rs 1.83 crore and Rs 8.35 crore had been released to Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, respectively, by October 17, 2024. SACHET, an integrated, geo-targeted early-warning system based on the Common Alerting Protocol, is operational. It brings together alerts from agencies including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC) and Geological Survey of India (GSI), while initiatives such as Aapda Mitra and Yuva Aapda Mitra focus on community preparedness.

Where the gaps remain

However, having multi-layered disaster management systems in place does not guarantee communities can receive and act on warnings before a rapidly developing disaster reaches them. An NDRF official, speaking on condition of anonymity, flags gaps in securing sufficient lead time and ensuring that early warnings reach people at the last mile. He says events such as the Nepal floods and high-altitude GLOFs are inherently multi-hazard events. The biggest challenge is in high-altitude regions where rapidly moving hazards can travel through steep catchments and leave very little time for warnings to reach downstream communities and for people to evacuate.

An NDMA official, on condition of anonymity, says gaps remain in India’s multi-hazard approach, particularly in high-altitude forecasting, minor-river mapping and regional early-warning systems. He says the nation needs better investments in early warnings in terms of climate-change adaptive technologies, tsunami early-warning systems and climate predictions, including cloudburst, avalanche and flood alerting systems at regional levels. He also highlights the need for mapping of minor rivers, dam safety, school safety, resilient hospitals, minimum standards for relief centres, equal access for differently abled and third-gender groups, more evacuation drills and dedicated state cadres along with NDRF battalions for disaster relief.

Where India still needs to prepare

Aswal says the focus should be on impact-based and location-specific warnings, effective last-mile communication, timely evacuation and anticipatory action, along with continued India-Nepal coordination on transboundary rivers. On disaster-risk mapping, Aswal says assessments need to be regularly updated as Himalayan conditions change. He highlights the National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM) and stresses the need to combine terrain, rainfall, river-flow, exposure and vulnerability data to identify not just where a hazard could occur, but who and what could be affected.

Aswal also says disaster-management protocols need to evolve with advances in science, technology and field experience. “The challenge is not that extreme events are entirely unpredictable, but that their intensity, location, timing and cascading impacts can exceed historical experience,” he says. He emphasises stronger impact-based forecasting, scenario planning, anticipatory action, resilient communications and regular multi-agency exercises. Critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, dams and hydropower projects, he adds, requires continuous multi-hazard risk assessment.

According to Sandeep Kumar Singh, Junior Consultant, Centre for Recovery and Reconstruction, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the challenge, however, is not limited to individual hazards such as GLOFs, landslides or flash floods, but to the way they interact and trigger cascading impacts. While noting India has built substantial single-hazard capacity, he says the larger challenge is the integration of these systems into a genuinely cascading, multi-hazard response for the Himalayan region, as opposed to the more mature, single-hazard architecture historically built for conventional plains flooding.

“The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has identified around 28,043 glacial lakes in the Indian Himalayan Region, while NDMA has ground-truthed 189 as high-risk. The Central Water Commission (CWC) also monitors 902 glacial lakes and water bodies for changes in water-spread area,” says Singh.

Citing the October 2023 South Lhonak GLOF in Sikkim, Singh illustrates the scale of such cascading risks. A single event can trigger landslides, flash floods, infrastructure failures and river-course changes in quick succession. Despite that, Singh believes that India's Early Warning System is far more advanced and has great potential to tackle these hazards.