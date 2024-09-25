Hezbollah's Qader-1 Missile Assault on Tel Aviv: A Failed Retaliation?

Hezbollah's launch of the Qader 1 ballistic missile marks the first time the group has taken credit for a missile strike since its ongoing conflict with Israel started a year ago.

Hezbollah announced that it launched a Qader 1 ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv on the morning of Wednesday, September 25. The Lebanese militant group stated that this attack was in retaliation for last week's pager explosions in Lebanon and the killing of its leaders.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the missile attack on central Israel was unsuccessful, as the missile was intercepted. There were no reports of injuries or damage. Hezbollah reportedly fired numerous rockets into Israel, but it was the longer-range Qader 1 missile that triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv. In a statement, the Iranian-backed group said the attack was carried out to support the people of Gaza and to "defend Lebanon and its people," according to a report by newsweek.com

The Lebanese political group announced the death of Ibrahim Kobeisi, a senior commander in charge of their rocket and missile unit, on Tuesday, September 24th. He was reportedly killed in an airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.

Since Monday, September 23rd, bombings in Lebanon have claimed over 500 lives and left thousands injured. The airstrikes this week have also forced many people to flee the country. Hezbollah's launch of the Qader 1 ballistic missile marks the first time the group has taken credit for a missile strike since its ongoing conflict with Israel started a year ago.

The IDF noted that this is the first time a Hezbollah missile has reached Tel Aviv, though it was intercepted by Israel's defense system. Al Arabiya, a Saudi state-owned international Arabic news channel, reported that the missile was specifically targeted at the Glilot military intelligence compound in Israel. The news outlet also mentioned that there were no reports of damage or casualties in central Israel.

Hezbollah and Israel have been involved in cross-border fighting since the Israel-Hamas war started in October 2023. The IDF reported that it intercepted a drone from Syria on Wednesday morning over the Sea of Galilee.

Missile Technology Advances: Qader Series Explained

The Qadr missile is a medium-range ballistic missile derived from the Shahab 3 missile. It has previously been known by names such as Qadr 1, Qadr 110, and Qadr 101.

The Qadr missile was first introduced during an annual parade commemorating the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war. There are three versions of this missile: the “Qadr S,” which has a range of 1,350 kilometers; the “Qadr H,” with a range of 1,650 kilometers; and the “Qadr F,” which can reach up to 1,950 kilometers.

What sets the Qadr missile apart is its quick setup time of just 30 minutes, significantly faster than the Shahab 3, which can take hours to prepare for launch. Some sources describe the Qadr missile as having two stages: the first stage uses liquid fuel and the second stage, related to detachable warheads, uses solid fuel. However, there are differing opinions, with some sources claiming it solely uses liquid fuel.

The Qadr F missile can travel at an estimated speed of Mach 9 (11,000 Kms/hr) and features a navigation system that combines inertial guidance with GPS. This missile can carry warheads weighing up to 1,000 kilograms and has various types of warheads, including blast and cluster designs.

Qadr Ballistic Missile Specifications:

Length: Between 15.5 and 16.58 meters

Diameter : 1.25 meters

Weight : Between 15,000 and 17,480 kilograms

Warhead : High explosives weighing from 700 to 1,000 kg

Fuel : Liquid and solid (two-stage)

Range :

- Qadr S: 1,350 km

- Qadr H: 1,650 km

- Qadr F: 1,950 km

- Flight Path : Ballistic

- Origin : Iran

In summary, the Qadr missiles are designed to be versatile and rapidly deployable, showcasing significant advancements in missile technology. Recently, a Qader-1 missile launched from Hezbollah-controlled southern Lebanon was intercepted by Israel's David’s Sling air defense system. This system successfully destroyed the missile mid-air, preventing any damage or casualties in Tel Aviv.

(The author of this article is an Aerospace & Defence Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)



(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)