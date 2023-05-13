DNA Special: Here's why people are receiving calls on WhatsApp from international numbers (file photo)

Missed voice calls are coming from unknown international numbers on Whatsapp for the last several days. It is being said that this is a new Whatsapp scam. However, after such missed calls, there's no fraud happening. But then why are you getting missed calls?

To know this, we have investigated these missed calls with cyber security experts. All missed calls are coming from numbers in Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Vietnam (+84), Indonesia (+62) and Kenya (+254). People started receiving these missed calls on Whatsapp from May 1 onwards.

To know the truth behind such calls, we talked to Amit Dubey, a well-known cyber expert in the country and a member of the Research and Development team on cyber security of the Government of India. Dubey said when his team investigated the case, it was found that such missed calls from foreign numbers are not scams but spam calls.

After TRAI's crackdown on spam calls, marketing companies are now looking for doing spam calls and SMS on WhatsApp. Because TRAI's order applies to normal calls and SMS, not to WhatsApp calls and messages. That's why this spam call factory is shifting to WhatsApp.

READ | Who is Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's new CEO?

But why and how spam miss calls are coming from foreign numbers? Actually, if spam miss calls come from Indian numbers, then caller identity will be revealed and it will be known which marketing company is doing all this.

That's why spam missed calls are being made from the phone numbers of countries where it is very easy to buy and activate SIM on fake names and addresses. According to some experts, it may also happen that this spam is being done through Internet calling from numbers of different countries while sitting in India itself.

To protect users in India from any kind of spam or Scam, WhatsApp has started the 'Stay Safe with WhatsApp' initiative this month. Besides, WhatsApp has also started a 'Safety in India' resource hub in India, so that people can identify and report such spam calls.