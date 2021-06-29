DNA Special: Has China become India's enemy No. 1? Where does Pakistan stand?

The Indian Army has deployed two lakh soldiers on the border of India and China. But the big news is that the Indian Army has now reoriented its military power. This means that those soldiers, whose eyes were fixed on Pakistan, now the same soldiers will keep an eye on China. You can say that these are the most historic changes made in India's defense policy after independence.

At present, India has deployed a total of two lakh soldiers on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The important thing is that this is the largest deployment by India on the LAC so far in history, in which 50,000 additional soldiers have been deployed. There are many reports, which show that India has mobilized 40 percent more security forces in the deployment of soldiers on the LAC than last year.

The important thing is that now both India and China have become equal in terms of the deployment of troops on the LAC. When such a situation occurs between two countries, it is believed that both the countries are not ruling out the possibility of war and are preparing themselves.

However, wars are not won just like that. Wars depend on the geographical location of the terrain i.e. border areas. And this is a bitter truth that America learned from the defeat of Vietnam, Russia learned from Afghanistan's defeat, Germany learned from its defeat in World War II with the Soviet Union and China learned from India's defeat in the Galwan Valley.

These are the examples, which show that the geographical conditions of the border is very important in any war. And perhaps this is the reason why China is now forming a military contingent of the local people of Tibet, which can fight against India on high peaks. However, in response to this, India has also removed its 50,000 soldiers from the border peaks with Pakistan and sent them towards China. India has made another strategy. You should also understand this strategy today.

High Altitude Warfare i.e. fighting war on high peaks is a special art and no soldier can be sent directly to fight war on high peaks. For this, India has made a special policy to give High Altitude Warfare Training to its soldiers. And under this, in stage one, soldiers are sent to an altitude of 9 to 12 thousand feet. Here, the soldiers take at least 6 days to adapt themselves to adverse situations. This means, even if a soldier reaches here, he cannot fight the war. It will take him at least 6 days and only after that he will be able to join the war.

In stage two, soldiers are sent at an altitude of 12 to 15 thousand feet. Here, the soldiers take four days to adapt themselves to the weather and other conditions. This means a total of 10 days in the first and second stages are taken only to adapt to the weather and other conditions.

In stage three, it takes four more days to do this at an altitude of 15 thousand or more feet. And in this way, the 14-day cycle is completed.

Now India has made a change that it has sent its soldiers from the high peaks of Pakistan to stage two on the LAC. This means that these 50,000 soldiers are preparing for war at an altitude of 12 to 15 thousand feet and this has given India a 10-day lead.

In simple words, the 10 days taken for the soldiers to reach stage two to adapt themselves to the weather will no longer be taken. And these young men are all set.

All these things show that India's enemy number one is not Pakistan but China. When India got independence from British rule in the year 1947, the country was divided into two parts. One was India and one country was Pakistan. At that time, Mahatma Gandhi felt that after this partition, the communal conflict would end completely and India's troubles would also be reduced by the formation of Pakistan. But this did not happen and a few weeks after the creation of Pakistan, Jinnah attacked India. And this attack happened on Kashmir then.

This betrayal by Jinnah not only changed the thinking of the leaders of India at that time, but this development changed the defense policy of India forever and for decades, India kept its arms and cannons towards Pakistan.

This defence policy did not change in any period. There was a fierce war between China and India in 1962, but still India considered Pakistan as the first challenge and gave first priority to Pakistan on the war front. But after 73 years of independence, India has made a big change in its defence policy and now Pakistan is not the first challenge for our country.

India's first priority on the war front is to keep itself ready against China.

At present, Defence minister Rajnath Singh is on a 3-day visit to Ladakh and this makes it clear that China is the first challenge for India on the war front and Pakistan is the second.