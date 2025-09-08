HAL or GE: Who's really sabotaging India's Tejas programme?

The numbers tell a devastating story. India has ordered 83 Tejas Mk1A fighters under a ₹46,898 crore contract signed in 2021, with approval for an additional 97 aircraft. HAL aims to produce 16-24 aircraft annually to meet the Indian Air Force's urgent squadron requirements.

It has become a painful and predictable ritual. An international airshow takes place, and our own Air Chief Marshal publicly criticises Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for delays in delivering the Tejas fighter jets. This narrative is not just unfair—it is dangerously misleading. It deflects attention from the real culprit, undermines our national defence industry, and makes a scapegoat out of the very organisation that is the backbone of our aerospace ambitions.

The truth is that HAL is being blamed for a fire that started thousands of miles away in an American factory. Let us examine the facts. US engine giant General Electric (GE) was supposed to deliver critical F404-IN20 engines for our Tejas Mk1A programme every month starting August. They failed completely. Despite Defence Secretary RK Singh's announcement in July that GE had assured a steady supply schedule of two engines per month beginning August, not a single engine was delivered in August. This is after HAL had received only two engines this entire year—one in March and another in July.

The numbers tell a devastating story. India has ordered 83 Tejas Mk1A fighters under a ₹46,898 crore contract signed in 2021, with approval for an additional 97 aircraft. HAL aims to produce 16-24 aircraft annually to meet the Indian Air Force's urgent squadron requirements. Yet with just two engines delivered in eight months against promised monthly deliveries, the entire production timeline has collapsed. HAL has managed to ready only two LCA Tejas Mk1A jets with the engines received so far, currently undergoing weapon trials. How can anyone expect HAL to build world-class fighter jets without their most critical component? To blame HAL for this is like blaming a farmer for crop failure when there has been drought.

The situation becomes even more alarming when we consider that GE had only recently restarted the F404 engine production line after a five-year pause. The March and July deliveries had given confidence that supplies were back on track. The August failure has shattered that confidence and revived serious concerns about GE's ability to sustain any promised supply rate. Now GE promises to "make up" for the missed schedule by delivering three to five engines in October—yet another vague commitment from a company that has already broken its word.

We must ask ourselves the hard questions. Is this merely a supply chain hiccup, or is something more calculated at play? With political winds shifting in America and the looming shadow of protectionist policies, one cannot help but wonder if this represents weaponisation of critical defence supplies. The timing is particularly suspicious when India is simultaneously negotiating for the more advanced F-414 engines for the Tejas Mk2 and AMCA programmes. A MoU was signed with GE in June 2023 for joint production of F-414 engines in India, but the deal has barely progressed. While recent reports suggest a deal for 113 engines will be signed soon with a HAL team visiting the US this month, can we trust GE's commitments when they cannot even deliver basic F404 engines on schedule?

This constant public criticism of HAL serves foreign interests more than Indian ones. When our own leadership questions our domestic capabilities on international platforms, it broadcasts to the world that India lacks confidence in its indigenous defence industry. It demoralises thousands of brilliant engineers and technicians at HAL who have dedicated their careers to national service. For decades, HAL has been India's aerospace backbone, successfully manufacturing Sukhoi-30MKIs, Dhruv helicopters, and countless other platforms under challenging circumstances.

The organisation has consistently adapted to evolving requirements, absorbed cutting-edge technologies, and maintained production standards despite facing resource constraints and bureaucratic hurdles. HAL has already demonstrated its capability by readying two Tejas Mk1A aircraft with the limited engines available and proceeding with weapon trials. The organisation stands ready to ramp up production to meet the Air Force's needs—if only the engines arrive as promised.

Consider the broader implications. GE has already delivered ten F-414 engines for the Tejas Mk2 development programme, showing they can meet commitments when it suits them. Yet for the operational F404 engines that HAL desperately needs for current production, deliveries remain erratic and unreliable. This selective performance raises uncomfortable questions about priorities and leverage.

Instead of scapegoating HAL, our defence leadership should be demanding answers from GE about their delivery failures. Why has a global aerospace giant failed to meet basic monthly delivery commitments? What guarantees do they offer for future programmes when they cannot handle current ones? HAL is reportedly preparing to formally request GE to increase production rates—but why should India have to beg for engines it has already paid for?

The solution lies not in finger-pointing but in acceleration of indigenous engine development programmes. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has been working on the Kaveri engine for years. While the programme has faced challenges, continued investment and focused effort could yield results. Countries like Turkey and South Korea have successfully developed indigenous engines through sustained commitment and investment.

HAL deserves our support, not our criticism. The organisation has demonstrated its capability to meet production schedules when provided with timely component supplies. The real bottleneck lies in foreign boardrooms where Indian defence priorities clearly rank lower than commercial considerations and political calculations.

Moving forward, India must insist on ironclad delivery commitments with meaningful penalty clauses that cannot be waived. Future defence contracts should include provisions for alternative suppliers and technology transfer arrangements that reduce single-source dependencies. Most importantly, we must accelerate indigenous development programmes to achieve genuine self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

The choice before us is clear: continue deflecting responsibility onto HAL for problems beyond its control, or acknowledge the real issues and work systematically towards defence independence. When HAL can ready aircraft for weapon trials with just two engines, imagine what they could achieve with reliable supplies. Our national security and industrial pride depend on getting this right. It is time to stop the blame game and start building the self-reliant defence ecosystem our nation deserves.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

