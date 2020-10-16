Gupkar Declaration: What does three former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers meet mean

The three former Chief Ministers, Jammu and Kashmir, met for the first time after the repeal of Article 370 and the state's bifurcation. Wednesday's meeting was held at Mufti's residence. During this, Omar Abdullah stated that the Mufti accepted the invitation to attend the Gupkar Declaration meeting.

In Jammu and Kashmir, once again, political agitation has started increasing. On Thursday, former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah held a meeting with several opposition parties at his residence. It was decided to launch the agitation with a demand to bring back Article 370 removed by the central government. The movement will be led by his son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

After the release of Mehbooba Mufti, there was a meeting first on Wednesday and then on Thursday. The union political parties of the Union entered into an agreement, which was named the Gupkar Agreement. At the meeting and the secret deal discussion, all parties decided to form a joint organization.

The three former Chief Ministers, Jammu and Kashmir, met for the first time after the repeal of Article 370 and the state's bifurcation. Wednesday's meeting was held at Mufti's residence. During this, Omar Abdullah stated that the Mufti accepted the invitation to attend the Gupkar Declaration meeting. The next day, on Thursday, the manifesto was discussed in detail.

What is the Gupkar Declaration?

On August 4, 2019, just a day before Jammu and Kashmir's special status was abolished, a group of prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir met in Gupkar, Srinagar, and called for "identity, autonomy and special status" of Jammu and Kashmir. They issued a joint statement to defend. Since then, this statement is known as the Gupkar Declaration. On Thursday, Abdullah said, "We hope that all the parties together can change things. We have decided to call this alliance a Gupkar declaration. The political issue of Jammu and Kashmir needs to be resolved. We all demand the release of political prisoners. "

According to political experts, these regional political parties have unanimously taken the resolution on the pretext that Congress party will support them. They hope that Congress will help him in this movement to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Experts also say that such political activities can disrupt the peacekeeping of the Union Territory.

Protest against Farooq Abdullah

On the other hand, effigies were burnt at various places on Thursday against MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah regarding a statement he gave on Section 370. During this, Hindu Jagran Manch general secretary Arun Khajuria said that Farooq Abdullah's idea about resolving Section 370 with China's help is irresponsible.

Khajuria said that Farooq Abdullah praised Pakistan earlier, but now seeing Pakistan's condition weak, he praises China. He said that his statement is anti-national, which we oppose. He said that hundreds of people gave sacrifices to abolish Article 370 and struggled for 70 years, making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of the country. These same forces are opposing it. He appealed to the government not to allow such forces to flourish so that the country's unity and integrity remains.