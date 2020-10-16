Gupkar Declaration: What does three former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers meet mean

Headlines

Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Kapil Dev's insights on India's ODI World Cup prospects and player selection

Ind vs Aus: India's squad for three-match ODI series against Australia announced; check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Kapil Dev's insights on India's ODI World Cup prospects and player selection

Bowlers with most hit wicket dismissals in ODI history

Actors who played Lord Ganesha on screen

10 essential oils and their benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: ‘There’s no one like you'

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

Gupkar Declaration: What does three former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers meet mean

The three former Chief Ministers, Jammu and Kashmir, met for the first time after the repeal of Article 370 and the state's bifurcation. Wednesday's meeting was held at Mufti's residence. During this, Omar Abdullah stated that the Mufti accepted the invitation to attend the Gupkar Declaration meeting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 05:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Jammu and Kashmir, once again, political agitation has started increasing. On Thursday, former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah held a meeting with several opposition parties at his residence. It was decided to launch the agitation with a demand to bring back Article 370 removed by the central government. The movement will be led by his son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

After the release of Mehbooba Mufti, there was a meeting first on Wednesday and then on Thursday. The union political parties of the Union entered into an agreement, which was named the Gupkar Agreement. At the meeting and the secret deal discussion, all parties decided to form a joint organization.

The three former Chief Ministers, Jammu and Kashmir, met for the first time after the repeal of Article 370 and the state's bifurcation. Wednesday's meeting was held at Mufti's residence. During this, Omar Abdullah stated that the Mufti accepted the invitation to attend the Gupkar Declaration meeting. The next day, on Thursday, the manifesto was discussed in detail.

What is the Gupkar Declaration?
 On August 4, 2019, just a day before Jammu and Kashmir's special status was abolished, a group of prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir met in Gupkar, Srinagar, and called for "identity, autonomy and special status" of Jammu and Kashmir. They issued a joint statement to defend. Since then, this statement is known as the Gupkar Declaration. On Thursday, Abdullah said, "We hope that all the parties together can change things. We have decided to call this alliance a Gupkar declaration. The political issue of Jammu and Kashmir needs to be resolved. We all demand the release of political prisoners. "

According to political experts, these regional political parties have unanimously taken the resolution on the pretext that Congress party will support them. They hope that Congress will help him in this movement to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Experts also say that such political activities can disrupt the peacekeeping of the Union Territory.

Protest against Farooq Abdullah
On the other hand, effigies were burnt at various places on Thursday against MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah regarding a statement he gave on Section 370. During this, Hindu Jagran Manch general secretary Arun Khajuria said that Farooq Abdullah's idea about resolving Section 370 with China's help is irresponsible.

Khajuria said that Farooq Abdullah praised Pakistan earlier, but now seeing Pakistan's condition weak, he praises China. He said that his statement is anti-national, which we oppose. He said that hundreds of people gave sacrifices to abolish Article 370 and struggled for 70 years, making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of the country. These same forces are opposing it. He appealed to the government not to allow such forces to flourish so that the country's unity and integrity remains.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: ACC, Sri Lanka Cricket announce prize money for groundsmen, pitch curators in Colombo and Kandy

    Not Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting married to someone else after divorce from Samantha? Here's what we know

    Fukrey 3: Choocha Varun Sharma says he is pregnant with Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha's child, new promo impresses fans

    'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

    Viral video: Saree-clad woman's scorching dance to 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' raises temperature, watch

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

    Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

    Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

    In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

    Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE