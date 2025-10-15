Gen Z protests in Asia: Why are youth leading protests against their governments?

The impatience of Gen-Z with the embedded political elite – especially in the developing world – is cited as an important factor which leads to these protests.

In the aftermath of recent protests in Nepal, Indonesia and several other countries in other regions of the world, journalists and commentators have fervently argued that these protests have been primarily driven by frustration and resentment amongst the youth due to economic challenges -- specifically inflation and unemployment -- which countries face.

The impatience of the Gen-Z (the generation born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s) with the embedded political elite – especially in the developing world – however, is cited as an important factor which leads to these protests. The embedded elite includes dynasties as well as individuals who may not belong to any dynasties but are considered part of the ‘elite’. Often, questions are raised about how successful such protests are, and examples are given from the Middle East where the ‘Arab Spring’, according to some commentators, turned into the ‘Arab winter’.

Need for a nuanced approach towards the Gen Z factor

A few things need to be understood. First, while China may be an exception, which, due to its stupendous economic growth in recent decades has averted any sort of protests (some would argue that the domestic politics of China is far more complex).

At the same time, there are many authoritarian or semi-authoritarian countries where the current generation is not necessarily content with a simplistic trade-off between economic growth and political freedoms. Singapore -- a one-party system -- governed by the People’s Action Party (PAP) since the South-East Asian nation got independence, is a prominent example where space is being given – albeit slowly -- not just to the political opposition, but also to dissent and criticism of the government. Singapore is referred to as a ‘hybrid’ system – combining the characteristics of authoritarian and democratic systems, while others refer to it as a ‘technocratic system’ where more importance has been given to merit and qualifications, and elite professionals hold important positions in government.

Several of the social and economic reforms taking place in Gulf nations, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are monarchies, are also driven by the pragmatism of leaders of these countries. The changes introduced have been propelled by an eye on the global image of their respective countries, and to also remain in sync with the aspirations of the youth (many of these countries also began to make course corrections to their governance styles in the aftermath of the Arab Spring).

Second, it would be a bit too simplistic to link the protests to the Gen Z factor; important protests have taken place earlier too, though there is no doubt that social media and globalisation have made these protests more effective. Youth are informed about protests in other parts of the world, and have also become more aspirational after looking at the progress in other parts of the world.

Third, one often hears a question as to what can make a protest ‘successful’ – in other words, how do protesters who overthrow governments make a reasonably smooth transition to formal politics and fulfil their aims and objectives when in the driver’s seat? There is no simple answer to this; every country has its distinct political and social and economic landscape.

Sri Lanka’s current dispensation: Why it is important

In the current context, the case of Sri Lanka is interesting. The current National People’s Power (NPP) dispensation, which formed government in September 2024, is led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake. It is a coalition of left-wing political outfits. Dissanayake heads the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) (formed as a Marxist-Leninist political outfit).

The NPP, which itself has risen from agitations and protests, had successfully mobilised the 2022 street protests against the then dispensation for its mismanagement of the economy, which had led to a grave economic crisis. Ultimately, the then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (who served as President from 2019-2022) had to resign after the large-scale protests.

While on several economic and foreign policy issues, members of the coalition, especially the JVP, had a strong stance, ever since taking over the reins of government it has adopted a pragmatic approach towards economic and foreign policy issues. In the economic sphere, it has carried on with the economic policies initiated by the previous dispensation, including an IMF program, and in terms of foreign policy, it has successfully walked a tight rope between India and China (many had assumed that, given its leftward tilt, it would favour China. Apart from its pragmatism while being in government, the NPP and its leaders have evolved and gained experience.

It would also be pertinent to mention that sometimes individuals from agitations and movements are co-opted into the political system, as is very common not just in South Asia but other parts of the world. Sometimes these individuals break away from the protests they were part of, and sometimes, while being in government, they are successful in getting certain demands of the agitations fulfilled. There are certain instances where protesters also make tactical compromises with a government and get some of their demands fulfilled, rather than overthrowing it. Indonesia is a recent example of the same.

There are several instances apart from Sri Lanka, where agitations have been able to make a smooth transition to politics, but in the contemporary setting, the South Asian Island nation is important. As mentioned earlier, there are instances where activists who are part of a protest do not make an official transition to politics.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)