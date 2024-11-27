On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden linked the ceasefire in Lebanon to the possibility of an agreement in Gaza.

A senior Hamas official stated that the group is ready to agree to a ceasefire and is open to negotiating a prisoner exchange deal. On Wednesday, November 27, Hamas indicated that it was ready for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, following the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that began earlier that morning.

A Hamas official told AFP that they have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey about their willingness to agree to a ceasefire. They are also ready to negotiate a serious deal for exchanging prisoners, signaling their interest in ending the current conflict and resolving some of the key issues through talks. The official, however, claimed that Israel was blocking efforts to reach an agreement.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that the group has been "flexible" in its efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement. However, he blamed Israel for the failure to finalize a deal, suggesting that their actions are the main obstacle to progress.

Zuhri said the group respects Lebanon's decision to agree to a ceasefire to protect its people. He also expressed hope for a similar agreement to end the war in Gaza. In a statement on Wednesday morning, Egypt welcomed the ceasefire and expressed hope that it would pave the way for a similar agreement in Gaza.

On Tuesday, November 26, US President Joe Biden linked the ceasefire in Lebanon to the possibility of an agreement in Gaza. He emphasized that Palestinians, like the people of Lebanon, deserve a safe and prosperous future, highlighting the importance of peace for all.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the ceasefire with Lebanon, saying it could have broader impacts, including helping to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza. He expressed hope that reaching an agreement could lead to positive outcomes for peace in the region.

On Tuesday, Walla (Israeli News Website) reported that sources in Israel’s security establishment believe the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon could help move forward negotiations for a hostage deal. They suggested that if Hezbollah is held accountable to honour its commitments, it could create a better environment for progress in these talks.

The report suggests that the deal might allow Israel to keep control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a key area in southern Gaza. The Philadelphi Corridor is a narrow strip of land along Gaza's southern border with Egypt. It has been strategically important for controlling movement and preventing the smuggling of weapons into Gaza. Israel has maintained control over it in the past to ensure security and monitor cross-border activities.

Applying Military Pressure on Hamas

A senior security official told an Israeli news outlet that the military pressure on Hamas could bring the possibility of reaching a deal closer. The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon began at 4:00 a.m. local time. The agreement includes a 60-day period during which Israeli forces will withdraw from southern Lebanon. After the withdrawal, the Lebanese army will take control of the area, and Hezbollah will move its fighters north of the Litani River. This arrangement is meant to reduce conflict and ensure stability in the region.

