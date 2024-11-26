Since the war in Ukraine began, deliveries of Su-34 Fullback and Su-35 Flanker aircraft have often been shown in video clips featuring two jets of each type taking off

The Russian Air Force has received a new batch of Su-34 Fullback fighter-bombers. Delivered on Monday, 25th November, these advanced aircraft are now being deployed for operations in Ukraine. The United Aviation Corporation (UAC) confirmed the delivery through its official social media channels, as reported by the reputed media outlet BulgarianMilitary.com.

The exact number of aircraft delivered has not been revealed. However, a video shared by UAC, as reported by BulgarianMilitary.com, shows two planes being serviced on the ground.

Since the war in Ukraine began, deliveries of Su-34 Fullback and Su-35 Flanker aircraft have often been shown in video clips featuring two jets of each type taking off.

Rostec Ensures Timely Delivery of Su-34s

Rostec's aviation factories involved in meeting state defense orders are operating at full capacity, according to a UAC press release. The statement added that these factories are continuously improving production processes to speed up equipment manufacturing.

The military has highly appreciated the earlier Su-34 bombers for their performance. According to Vladimir Artyakov, the first deputy general director of Rostec, these aircraft are capable of completing missions in any combat scenario, using both guided and unguided weapons effectively.

Fulfilling state defense orders on time is a top priority for UAC. Our teams carry out this critical work with dedication and pride, UAC officials stated.

According to UAC General Director Vadim Badekha, more Su-34 fighter-bombers are scheduled for delivery this year. These aircraft are a key part of frontline aviation's strike power and have proven their effectiveness in real combat situations.

The Su-34 is a versatile fighter-bomber developed by Russia's Sukhoi company. It is built to handle various combat missions, such as bombing operations at both strategic and tactical levels, attacking naval targets, and engaging in air combat.

The aircraft features a side-by-side cockpit layout, enabling two pilots to collaborate effectively during challenging missions.

The Su-34 can reach a top speed of approximately 1,900 km/h and fly at heights of up to 15,000 meters. It has a range of about 4,000 kilometers on a single tank of fuel.

The Su-34 is armed with a variety of weapons, including bombs, missiles, and cluster munitions, allowing it to hit many different types of targets.

The Su-34 plays an important role in Russia's military actions in Ukraine. It is used to carry out strategic bombings, targeting critical infrastructure, military facilities, and command centers to reduce Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The Su-34 plays a key role in targeting Ukrainian positions on the frontlines by delivering precise strikes with different types of weapons. It is highly effective during nighttime missions and in areas with strong air defense systems. This is made possible by its advanced navigation tools and electronic countermeasures, which help it operate successfully in challenging conditions.

The Su-34 plays a key role in Russia's military strategy in Ukraine by not only destroying military targets but also putting psychological pressure on Ukrainian forces, who face a constant threat of airstrikes. While the Su-34 is a highly advanced bomber, it is still vulnerable to modern air defense systems.

Special Features of the Sukhoi Su-34 (Fullback)

The Sukhoi Su-34 (Fullback, meaning a versatile and multi-role fighter-bomber) is an advanced jet derived from the Su-27 Flanker. It has replaced older Soviet-era aircraft like the Su-24 and Tu-22M, bringing modern features and enhanced capabilities. The jet is powered by two Saturn AL-31FM1 turbofan engines, also used in the Su-27SM, allowing it to reach speeds of Mach 1.8 or higher. Its design includes canards for improved performance and can handle high G-forces (up to +9Gs), enabling it to perform advanced aerobatic maneuvers.

