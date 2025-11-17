Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Cold Strike

During the 1962 conflict with China, India still lacked a formal doctrine. What existed was a loosely held, politically restricted narrative- heavily influenced by British-era tactics and ad hoc operational planning, often swayed by the prevailing political climate.

When the British handed over their portion of the Armed Forces to independent India in 1947, the country inherited just under 280,000 troops, organized under three commands: the Eastern Command at Ranchi, the Southern Command at Pune, and the Western Command at Meerut. By 1948, as India entered its first war with Pakistan, there was no established doctrine guiding military operations. Each action taken was a reaction to Pakistani aggression, making it clear that India needed its own coherent defence doctrine to address future threats.



During the 1962 conflict with China, India still lacked a formal doctrine. What existed was a loosely held, politically restricted narrative- heavily influenced by British-era tactics and ad hoc operational planning, often swayed by the prevailing political climate. The primary focus of the Indian Armed Forces at that time remained internal security, which left India unprepared for the subtleties of Chinese strategy. This misreading resulted in a harsh defeat amid the daunting heights of the Himalayas, which still haunts us.

The Evolution of India’s Military Doctrine

Significant progress began in 1963, sixteen years after independence, with the unveiling of the “1963 Defence Plan,” which can practically be termed as India’s first genuine strategic document. This plan projected an expansion of the armed forces and initiated a process of threat identification and mitigation. Between 1963 and 1971, India doubled the overall strength of its military, raising nine new infantry divisions and nine mountain divisions. Previously guided by a defensively oriented doctrine, India has now established its first strike corps and implemented several vital policies and doctrines. These advances paid off during the 1971 war, when India demonstrated the ability to seize the initiative and shape the outcome decisively, and Pakistan was on the receiving end, surrendering over 93,000 troops, giving birth to Bangladesh.

By the 1990s, India faced new challenges in the form of terrorism and asymmetric warfare. The 1999 Kargil conflict, “Operation Vijay” on frigid mountaintops, followed by the massive military mobilization during “Operation Parakram” after the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, revealed significant preparedness gaps and obsolete doctrines. Responding decisively, India developed the “Cold Start doctrine”, focused on rapid, limited strikes against Pakistan. Under this doctrine, defensive formations were optimized to execute limited offensives until larger strike corps could mobilize. By this time, India had three fully operational strike corps, which were based in Ambala, Mathura, and Bhopal.



Keeping pace with change, India revised its doctrine once again in 2017 to make its armed forces leaner and deadlier. The new approach emphasized the creation of small, self-sufficient Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) with decentralized authority. For the first time, China was explicitly included in planning, leading to the formation of a specialized mountain strike corps based in the east. As technology evolved and the strategic landscape shifted, another revision was needed which was required to usher India from “Cold Start” to the more advanced “Cold Strike Doctrine.”

The Essence of India’s Cold Strike Doctrine

The battlefield is evolving at a rapid pace, technology now defines military practice, and the global geopolitical environment changes rapidly. Allies can become adversaries overnight, adding to the urgency of transforming India’s “Cold Start Doctrine” into the “Cold Strike Doctrine.”



This need intensified after India’s “Operation Sindoor” against Pakistan in May 2025, which yielded crucial lessons and uncovered few more strategic gaps. The “Cold Strike Doctrine” is highly relevant today, aptly described by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth as “India’s pre-emptive, multi-domain deterrence philosophy, shaped by real-time intelligence, information dominance, and strategic orchestration. It thrives not on brute invasion but on cognitive disruption, precise degradation, and narrative control.” The doctrine’s five central features are:



1. Instantaneous Response Enabled by Readiness: A foundational element is the capacity for immediate action which means attacking without delay or lengthy mobilization. Specialized units like Rudra Battalions, designed to be agile and lethal, maintain a constant state of high readiness, denying the enemy any window to react. The principles behind this were thoroughly tested in exercises such as “Trishul” and “Akand Prahar,” where simulated real-world battle conditions validated India’s readiness.



2. Multi-Domain Pre-emptive Strikes: The doctrine emphasizes striking adversaries across multiple domains to include land, sea, air, cyber, space, psychological warfare, and technological spheres before hostilities even escalate. Operations are designed for limited offensives along multiple axes, aiming to secure conventional superiority without crossing nuclear thresholds.



3. High-Tempo, Precision Warfare: Recognizing that evolving geopolitical circumstances can abruptly alter the tempo of conflict, the doctrine mandates rapid, highly coordinated offensives. The goal is to begin operations such as heliborne and armoured strikes within hours and to integrate all military branches under a unified command. Advanced logistics, dedicated combat support, use of unmanned systems, precision artillery, missile systems, loitering munitions, and elite special forces combine to deliver overwhelming force in condensed timelines.



4. Technological Supremacy: Mastery of technology is central and crucial to any battle. As technological boundaries dissolve, India leverages artificial intelligence-driven battlefield management and real-time data fusion across land, sea, air, space, cyber, and cognitive domains. The doctrine seeks to disrupt enemy command and control by employing both kinetic and non-kinetic means, including predictive analytics for decision-makers.

5. Decentralized Decision-Making: The doctrine rectifies past inefficiencies by empowering various field commanders notably the leaders of Rudra Brigades with authority to make mission-critical decisions on the spot. Enabled by sophisticated communications and integrated into cutting-edge network-centric warfare, these leaders utilize advanced decision-making tools and AI-driven simulations. With predetermined rules of engagement and mission command principles that value speed over hierarchy, this system ensures faster responses than ever before.

This critical shift in India’s military doctrine represents just the beginning of a new era in warfare dominated by hyper-technology and super-kinetic operations. As we are evolving faster than expected, we may see that soon, quantum communications may supplant today’s network-centric warfare, commanders will leverage real-time war-gaming analytics to foresee enemy moves, and battles may be decided in mere hours.



Integrated theatre commands will possess the ability to launch strikes across air, land, sea, and even space within seconds. Cognitive warfare units will deploy salvos of disruption using tools like deepfakes and advanced cyber tactics much before the first shot is fired. The battlefield will also see direct-energy weapons, space-based systems, reusable hypersonic projectiles, and swarms of unmanned systems, potentially rendering traditional nuclear thresholds obsolete.