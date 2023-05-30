DNA Special: Five issues, including reservation, that triggered Manipur violence (Photo: ANI)

For the last 26 days, Manipur is witnessing unrest. Since May 3, clashes have been witnessed between two communities on the issue of reservation. Now, terrorist organizations have also jumped into this dispute. In Manipur, this conflict is between the Kuki and Meitei communities. The Kuki community lives in the mountainous regions, while the Meitei community lives in the foothills. There is a dispute between the two communities regarding their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes.

The Kuki community believes that the Meitei community should not be included in Scheduled Tribes. On May 3, a protest was held in Manipur's Churachandpur over the dispute. Since then, the state has been witnessing violence. More than 40,000 people have fled from the violence-hit areas and 80 people have died so far. The Internet has been banned across the state till May 31. And a curfew has been imposed in many districts.

Moreover, 10,000 soldiers of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed across the state. And 7,000 soldiers of CRPF and BSF have been deployed. Around 40 militants involved in the violence have been eliminated in the encounter. According to the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh, these militants were targeting people with M-16, AK 47, and sniper guns.

This violence happening in Manipur is not just an issue of reservation. This case has certainly created a spark between the two communities. But there are other issues due to which the state is witnessing violence. These issues are -- reservation, religion, land, political representation and opium cultivation.

On March 27 this year, the Manipur High Court said the Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribes, and they should be given reservation in this category. After this, Naga and Kuki, who belongs to ST, got agitated. These people did not want to share reservation benefits with the Meitei community. There is a big reason for the Manipur violence.