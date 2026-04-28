End of US sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port, BRICS meeting and India-South Korea ties

According to reports, Iran has via Pakistani mediators conveyed a fresh proposal to the US. According to the proposal, the US should remove the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, while nuclear talks can be delayed.

Iran Foreign Minister’s visit to Islamabad and US-Iran peace talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on April 26 -- enroute Moscow. He had left Islamabad on Saturday. Before leaving Islamabad, on April 26, the Iranian Foreign Minister had shared a ‘workable framework’ for ending the West Asia conflict with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian in a telephonic conversation with the Pakistan PM said that Iran will not enter negotiations under any pressure.

According to reports, Iran has via Pakistani mediators conveyed a fresh proposal to the US. According to the proposal, the US should remove the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, while nuclear talks can be delayed. Iran has also proposed an extension of the ceasefire. After cancelling a planned visit of his envoys to Pakistan, the US President Donald Trump in a post on social media said: ‘If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!’

US unlikely to extend Russian oil waivers

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent said that US will not be extending oil waivers for Russia and Iran. While speaking at a White House briefing Bessent said: ‘We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil, and we will not be renewing the general licence on Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11. So all that has been used,’

US had provided a waiver for purchase of Russian oil till April 11 and then extended it till May 16. In the aftermath of the West Asia crisis, Russia has sold large amounts of oil. In March 2026, Russia’s oil exports doubled from $9.7 billion to $19 billion. In the aftermath of the West Asia conflict, India’s oil imports of Russian oil have risen significantly. India has emerged as the second largest importer of Russian oil after China. New Delhi has also been purchasing oil from Iran, Venezuela and African nations. India’s purchase of Venezuelan oil has been the highest in 6 years.

India divesting its share in Chabahar Port?

The US sanctions waiver for the strategically important Chabahar Port project in which India has invested $120 million ended on April 26. According to reports, India is divesting its stake in the project and selling the same to an Iranian entity. Chabahar Port is important in the context of India’s connectivity with Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond.

BRICS meeting in Delhi

India chaired a meeting of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys for the Middle East and North Africa (BRICS MENA) on April 23-24. India is currently the Chair of BRICS. During the meeting, the situation in West Asia was discussed. Secretary (South), Dr Neena Malhotra chaired the meeting. Representatives from UAE and Iran were present at the meeting. All members expressed their ‘concern’ on the conflict in the West Asia. A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: ‘constructive exchange of views on the current regional developments.’ Members were unable to reach a consensus on the West Asia conflict and India issued a chair summary rather than a joint statement.

South Korean President’s visit to India

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung paid a visit to India from April 19-21, 2026. Given the current geopolitical and economic situation, the timing of the visit is very important. Both countries are seeking to diversify their economic relations – after his India visit, the South Korean President also visited Vietnam. MOUs were signed between both sides, during the South Korean president’s visit, in several areas including shipbuilding. PM Modi said that India and South Korea will upgrade the ‘trusted partnership’ into a ‘futuristic one’. Said PM Modi: ‘From chips to ships, from talent to technology, and from environment to energy, we will realize new opportunities for cooperation across all sectors.' He also said that India and South Korea were setting up a India-Korea Digital Bridge for promoting cooperation in areas like AI and semiconductors.

The South Korean President and PM Modi reiterated their commitment for pushing bilateral trade between both countries to $50 billion. South Korea was one of the first countries to response to India’s economic reforms of 1991 and the Look East Policy – now referred to as Act East – with several South Korean companies like Hyundai, Samsung and Daewoo entering the Indian market in the 1990s. Both countries had signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in 2010. Trade between both countries was estimated at $26 billion in 2025. South Korean investment in India between 2000 and 2025 was estimated at $7 billion.

India’s approval of Rs 30 billion swap for Maldives

India approved withdrawal of Rs 30 billion for the Maldives under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework on April 24. A statement issued by India’s High Commission in Male while commenting on the swap said: 'The withdrawal under the ‘Framework on Currency Swap Arrangement for SAARC countries’ was signed between the Reserve Bank of India and the Maldives government during President Mohamed Muizzu’s state visit to New Delhi in October 2024’. Maldives is experiencing serious economic challenges including a dip in foreign exchange reserves. The swap will help Maldives in ensuring economic stability and managing foreign exchange reserves. Since 2012, India’s swap to Maldives has exceeded $1 billion.

India-Africa ties and the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while speaking at the launch -- on April 23 -- of the Theme, Logo, and Website for the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit highlighted the importance of the India-Africa relationship and how cooperation has steadily risen. Jaishankar highlighted the point that a ‘shared vision for more inclusive and representative global order’ was an important component of India-Africa ties. He also said that India-Africa ties were important in the current geopolitical situation. Said the External Affairs Minister: ‘As the world navigates through complex geo-political and geo-economic challenges, our partnership assumes particular significance. It will be a message of stability in a turbulent world, of reliability in an uncertain one and of solidarity in difficult times’.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is still no clarity pertaining to the talks between US and Iran. The end of the US sanctions waiver for the Chabahar Port is especially important, given the relevance of the project and India’s investment in the same. It remains to be seen if India can find a pragmatic solution to this challenge. India needs to pay attention to ties in the neighbourhood, South-East Asia and Africa. India’s approval of a $30 billion currency swap for the Maldives, the South Korean President’s India visit, and the upcoming India-Africa forum summit are important in this context.