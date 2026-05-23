DRDO’s deadly drone missile dominates skies

The missile was tested in two ways – air-to-ground attacks to hit targets on land, and air-to-air attacks to strike flying objects like enemy drones or helicopters. All this was managed through an advanced Ground Control System (GCS).

India has taken a proud step forward in its defence capabilities. Earlier this week, DRDO successfully completed the final development tests of a special missile called ULPGM-V3. ULPGM stands for UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile. In simple words, it is a smart, accurate missile that is fired from drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). This success now paves the way for user trials by the Indian armed forces before it joins service.

On Tuesday, May 19, these important tests happened at the National Open Area Range facility in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The missile was tested in two ways – air-to-ground attacks to hit targets on land, and air-to-air attacks to strike flying objects like enemy drones or helicopters. All this was managed through an advanced Ground Control System (GCS).

Imagine the GCS as the smart command centre. It uses modern technology to check if the missile is ready, gives commands, and controls the entire launch like a skilled operator watching over everything. After these successful final tests, the missile design is nearly complete. Only minor changes, if any, are expected in the upcoming trials by our soldiers.

A DRDO scientist explained that this V3 version is a big upgrade from the earlier ones. The first version, ULPGM-V1, was a simple guided missile that mostly dropped straight down on targets from high above, like a smart bomb. The V2 version got its own engine for power. This allowed it to fly longer distances and receive fresh target updates while in flight.

The new ULPGM-V3 is much more powerful and flexible. It can now attack both ground targets like tanks and aerial threats such as enemy drones or helicopters. This makes it very useful in today’s battles where drones play a huge role.

What makes this missile so clever? It has a high-definition dual-channel seeker – think of it as an advanced pair of eyes that uses two different sensing technologies to find and track targets accurately, even in bad weather, fog, or at night. It also has multiple sensors and a two-way data link. This link works like a live phone connection, letting operators change or update the target even after the missile has been launched. So, if the enemy moves, the missile can still hit it!

The missile can carry three different warheads based on the need. One is an anti-armour warhead that can destroy heavily protected tanks, even those with special shields. Another is a penetration-cum-blast warhead that breaks into bunkers or strong buildings before exploding inside. The third is a pre-fragmentation warhead that showers sharp metal pieces over a wide area to damage many targets at once. It works perfectly in flat plains or high mountains, during day or night, and can hit both stationary and fast-moving targets with great precision.

This missile is fully made in India with local talent and materials. DRDO teamed up with Bharat Dynamics Limited and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited for building it. During tests, it was fitted on drones made by Newspace Research and Technologies from Bengaluru. Work is going on to fit it on more powerful Indian drones too.

Many DRDO labs worked together on this project. The Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad led it, with support from other labs in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Pune. Small Indian industries and MSMEs also helped a lot. This means India now has a strong local supply chain ready for mass production without depending on foreign countries.

The missile is mainly for the Indian Army. In air-to-ground mode, it can take out enemy tanks and armoured vehicles. In air-to-air mode, it can destroy enemy drones and helicopters. A senior Army officer noted that drones have become very important in modern wars. They are used for watching the enemy, making precise attacks, and even fighting other drones. They save the lives of our soldiers by keeping them away from danger.

Systems like ULPGM-V3 support network-centric warfare, where drones, sensors, and command teams share information in real time to find and destroy targets quickly. The ability to update targets after launch is especially helpful in fast-changing battles.

Drones are the future of warfare because they reduce risk to humans, provide continuous watch over the battlefield, and can be produced quickly in large numbers. DRDO is now focusing more on such drone-launched weapons. This successful test shows India’s growing strength in creating advanced home-grown defence tools.

The ULPGM-V3 is not just a missile – it is a smart, reliable weapon that will make our forces stronger and more prepared. It brings a sense of pride and security to every Indian. This achievement highlights how India is becoming self-reliant in modern defence technology.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)