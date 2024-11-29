On one hand, there is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who succeeded in curbing the Sambhal violence within a few hours; and on the other hand, under the Muhammad Yunus's governance, the extremist groups have indulging into riots against the Hindus.

The violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal over a mosque survey and the ongoing massacre of the minority communities in Bangladesh are making headlines.

What is the difference between the two incidents? On one hand, there is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who succeeded in curbing the Sambhal violence within a few hours; and on the other hand, under the Muhammad Yunus's governance, the extremist groups are indulging into riots against the Hindus for a second time in the past three months.

Pertinent to note that Yunus was appointed as the head of the interim government in the neighbouring country post the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's regime in August this year.

Under Yogi Adityanath's government, a namaz (Islamic prayer) was peacefully offered at the mosque today. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, the extremist groups are destroying houses and temples of the Hindus.

The controversy around the Sambhal mosque

The Hindu side claims that there used to be a temple at the site of the mosque in the Sambhal district. An ASI survey was conducted after an order passed by the district court, following which, the violence erupted resulting into death of four people.