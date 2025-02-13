So far, over 48 crore people have flocked to the Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13 and continues until February 26.

More than 10 days are still left for the Maha Kumbh event to end, but many world records have certainly been made in Maha Kumbh 2025. After the Maha Kumbh, when the calculations and figures are seen and checked, it will be known that this Maha Kumbh is not only a Maha Kumbh of faith and Sanatan but also of world records.

Meanwhile, four new world records will be made in the Maha Kumbh in the next three days. They will be:

First - On 14 February, 15,000 sanitation workers will simultaneously clean the Sangam area in a length of 10 kilometres

Second - On 15 February, 300 workers will enter the river and clean

Third - On 16 February, 1,000 e-rickshaws will be run on Triveni Marg

Fourth - On 17 February, a record of taking hand prints of 10,000 people will also be made

The team of Guinness Book of World Records has reached Sangam in Prayagraj to see and certify these records. Apart from this, another record which can be considered as the fifth world record will be made for the maximum number of people bathing at one place.

In anticipation of the huge influx of devotees from February 15 to 17 (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday) during the final phase of Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has arranged 2,250 additional buses to facilitate smooth transportation.

A significant number of devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj over the weekend. So far, over 48 crore people have flocked to the Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13 and continues until February 26, to participate in the major Hindu pilgrimage on the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.