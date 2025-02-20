A gang has been exposed on social media which used to record videos of bathers in Mahakumbh with a hidden camera.

On one hand, people are reaching Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip. Meanwhile, there is news that an army of unrighteous people is roaming in this religious conference. A gang has been exposed which is making videos of women going to take a dip in the Sangam in Maha Kumbh. These videos are being shared on social media, and a Telegram channel has also been found which is selling these videos. How is the gang working in Maha Kumbh and how was it exposed?

In the Mahasammelan of Sanatan Dharma, where people come to take a dip with the desire to attain salvation, a great sin is being committed in the same Mahakumbh. A gang has been exposed on social media which used to record videos of bathers in Mahakumbh with a hidden camera. Prayagraj Police has tracked such social media accounts. The evil gang of Mahakumbh used to post these videos on social media. Apart from this, a Telegram channel has also been traced which used to sell these videos. Videos were sold for Rs 1900 to Rs 4000.

The police have started taking action by registering a case against these two social media accounts. 13 FIRs were registered, 113 people were identified, cybercrime team was formed. The accused will be arrested soon. The police have registered the case but DNA investigation has revealed that the Instagram account against which the case has been registered is still active and objectionable videos are still there on it.