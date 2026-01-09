DNA TV Show: Will Trump break the nuclear agreement with Putin?

The current START treaty between the two countries is set to expire on February 5, 2026.

It is being said that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are moving towards the use of nuclear power. This apprehension stems from a major statement made by Trump regarding the nuclear treaty between the US and Russia.

In an interview with a newspaper, Trump said, "I don't care if the START treaty between the US and Russia is expiring. I think we and Russia can reach a better agreement, but this new proposed treaty will have to include countries like China so that the limits of nuclear power can be set for the entire world." By using such words, Trump has indicated that he is not serious about the nuclear agreement with Russia and that he may want to completely terminate the treaty.

What is START treaty?

In 1991, the US and Russia signed the START treaty. Under this treaty, both countries agreed not to build new nuclear weapons. The treaty was extended in 2009 and 2021. Now, the current START treaty between the two countries is set to expire on February 5.

During a meeting with Trump in Alaska, Putin proposed extending the treaty, but the way Trump mentioned China in relation to the treaty suggests that he does not want to extend the current agreement. The nuclear treaty is just one point. Tensions between Putin and Trump have been steadily increasing for the past three months.

In October 2025, the Trump administration authorised Ukraine to attack Russian oil and energy resources. On January 7, 2026, the US Navy seized a Russian cargo ship. On January 8, Trump announced that a 500 per cent tariff would be imposed on countries buying oil from Russia. That same night, Putin rejected the US-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine, and on January 9, Putin announced that if European countries send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, those peacekeepers would also become targets for Russia.

The continuous actions and rhetoric from both sides indicate that neither Trump nor Putin is in the mood to back down. Regarding such confrontations between major powers, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger made a significant observation.

Kissinger used to say that nuclear-armed nations are essentially like blind men. Such countries do not see morality or logic; instead, if they are brought into conflict with each other, the result is nothing but destruction. Similar circumstances seem to be developing between the US and Russia. Trump's ego and Putin's hardline stance have brought the two superpowers face-to-face.

Russia and the US together possess more than 1,100 nuclear weapons. If these weapons are unleashed against each other, it would trigger a nuclear winter – a period of unimaginable pain and devastation. In a nuclear winter, the smoke and soot from the atomic explosions would cover the upper layers of the Earth's atmosphere, preventing sunlight from reaching 70 per cent of the planet's surface.

This layer of soot and smoke would persist for approximately 10 years. Due to the prolonged lack of sunlight, the Earth's average temperature would drop by 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, leading to a rapid increase in cold. The altered weather patterns would disrupt the rainfall cycle, destroying approximately 55 per cent of the world's agriculture. In short, a nuclear winter would bring not only destruction but also widespread famine. This is why the world wants Trump and Putin to soften their stance and extend the nuclear treaty so that the threat of nuclear war looming over the world can be eliminated.