DNA TV Show: Will US attack Iran as tension rises amid Trump’s threats

Trump also said that a long war should be avoided. This means Trump does not want a long and costly war like those in Iraq or Afghanistan, where the US was bogged down for decades.

US President Donald Trump could attack Iran at any moment. Preparations for the attack are in their final stages. Trump made a major decision regarding an attack on Iran during a meeting with his ministers and officials. What events have unfolded in the last 24 hours that indicate war? How has the US created a strategic encirclement of Iran by land, sea, and air? You should know about Trump's war plan. During the meeting on Iran, Trump told his national security team two important things.

According to Trump, any attack on Iran should be swift and decisive. That is, an action that would deliver a significant blow to Khamenei's regime. The second important point Trump made was that a prolonged war in Iran should be avoided. In other words, there should be no protracted conflict lasting weeks or months.

Through this statement, Trump is suggesting that any military action should be limited, rapid, and targeted. This would involve surgical strikes or missile attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program or ballistic missile sites. Trump wants to avoid a large-scale deployment of ground troops. His emphasis is on a decisive action – an attack that would weaken Khamenei's power.

In June last year, the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, attacking three Iranian nuclear facilities. However, the difference between then and now is that there were no anti-government protests in Iran at that time. This time, the Iranian people are ready to overthrow the Islamic regime. If Khamenei becomes embroiled in a war against the US, it will be difficult for him to control the ongoing protests in the country. This means that Khamenei's overthrow could become easier.

Trump also said that a long war should be avoided. This means Trump does not want a long and costly war like those in Iraq or Afghanistan, where the US was bogged down for decades. In other words, the US wants to overthrow Khamenei and then withdraw from Iran, not get itself entangled in a prolonged conflict.

Amidst the strategy for a potential war against Iran, the US has diverted its carrier strike group, the USS Abraham Lincoln, to the Middle East. The USS Abraham Lincoln, one of the most powerful warships in the US Navy, had previously been conducting routine operations in the South China Sea. Its deployment to the Middle East is significant given the preparations for a possible attack on Iran. Before understanding the role the USS Abraham Lincoln would play in a US attack on Iran, it's important to know about its capabilities.

- This carrier strike group includes a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, one of the largest warships in the world.

- It has 3-4 guided-missile destroyers equipped for air defence, anti-submarine warfare, and land attack.

- It includes 1-2 nuclear attack submarines that track enemy ships and submarines and can launch Tomahawk missiles.

- The entire group comprises between 7,000 and 8,000 personnel.

- The group has 65-70 aircraft capable of operating day and night.