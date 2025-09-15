Add DNA as a Preferred Source
DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?

Sudan Gurung was the person who played an important role in forming the new government in Nepal. But he has been sidelined now. Know how.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?
The one who organised the coup in Nepal has now been overthrown. His name is Sudan Gurung, the poster boy of the coup in Nepal and the head of the Hami Nepal organisation. He is the Gen Z leader who overthrew the previous KP Oli-led Nepal government. Under his leadership, the new government was formed in Nepal, and he put forward the name of the new Prime Minister through social media. Today, Gurung has been sidelined. This is why it is being said that Gurung has been overthrown.

Gurung's strength was the support of Gen Z. Gurung started a movement by uniting millions of youth in the country through his NGO Hami Nepal. But today, when Gurung called the youth of Nepal to take out a march for the people killed in the violence, not even four people gathered.

Gurung was the person who played an important role in forming the new government in Nepal. But today, such people were included in the cabinet whom Gurung was opposing. Gurung is the person who brought Sushila Karki to the post of Prime Minister through social media polls. But now Karki is not giving time to meet Gurung. The same media which made Gurung a hero in Nepal's media is today attacking Gurung.

Gurung may be threatening to topple the government, but the new equations that have formed in Nepal have reduced Gurung's power considerably. Here you must be wondering what happened in the last 24-48 hours.

What weapons does Sudan Gurung have to launch new movement?

First - Compensation

He is making compensation a big issue to rebel against the government. Gurung has demanded compensation of 50 lakh from the government for the families of the deceased. But the government is adamant on a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Can Gurung start a new movement by cashing in on this issue?

Second - Gurung can set this narrative among the public that if Om Prakash Aryal can betray him for the Home Ministry, he can also betray the country for personal interests.

Third - Gurung can also create an atmosphere regarding Karki that the person whom Gurung made the PM ignored him as soon as he became the PM.

