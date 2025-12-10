FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn; Akshaye Khanna film mints...

Smriti Mandhana reunites with Harmanpreet Kaur in first public meet post wedding call off, shares passion for game, ‘moment you put jersey...’

DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?

After Islamabad bombing, Cricket Australia sends security delegation to Lahore ahead of Pakistan T20I tour

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 announced in Dubai? Viral video creates frenzy on social media, fans say 'after Dhurandhar...'

Elon Musk signals push for Starlink’s entry in India, says looking forward to...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after wedding call-off, shares emotional hug with Harmanpreet Kaur

Meet fearless ‘Lady Singham’ IPS officer who stood up to Vijay's party TVK's second rally, has personal connection with Salman’s case

Dhurandhar: Akshay Kumar 'blown away' after watching Ranveer Singh film, gives shoutout to Aditya Dhar, says 'we need...'

Sachin Tendulkar fulfills 15-year-old promise to teammate whose selfless act helped him debut for India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Smriti Mandhana reunites with Harmanpreet Kaur in first public meet post wedding call off, shares passion for game, ‘moment you put jersey...’

Smriti Mandhana reunites with Harmanpreet Kaur, talks about passion for game, ‘m

DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?

DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?

After Islamabad bombing, Cricket Australia sends security delegation to Lahore ahead of Pakistan T20I tour

After Islamabad bombing, Cricket Australia sends security delegation to Lahore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i

Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...

Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?

Major European countries are now preparing to form a new strategic alliance centered on Europe.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 11:16 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?
Photo: X / White House
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A campaign against NATO has intensified in the US. A prominent leader of Donald Trump's party has demanded that the US withdraw from NATO. Republican Senator Thomas Massie has formally introduced a resolution in the US Senate regarding this. The resolution states that the United States should now withdraw from NATO. The argument behind the proposal is that the reason for joining NATO was to counter the Soviet Union, but the Soviet Union no longer exists. Therefore, the US should withdraw from NATO.

Clearly, such a serious proposal from the Republican Party would not have come without Trump's consent. This is why it is believed that Trump has now decided to distance himself from NATO. We will also analyse why the rift between Trump and NATO is widening, but before that, you should see Trump's latest statement regarding NATO, so you can understand how much importance NATO holds in Trump's eyes today.

In a media interview, Trump said, "I am not responsible for Europe. My job is to move America forward. NATO members used to contribute only 2 per cent of their GDP to the alliance. When we pressured them, they started contributing 5 per cent, but this funding was being sent not to the alliance, but to Ukraine. I can say that Europe is being destroyed."

Europe is being destroyed, and all the funds are going to Zelenskyy. These words used in Trump's statement are enough to indicate that a major reason behind the decision to distance himself from NATO is the tension between Trump and the European Union. A dispute arose between the two sides regarding the ceasefire in Ukraine, after which the European Union hinted at aligning with China. Then, European countries threatened to destabilise the American economy. European countries thought they could blackmail Trump, but Trump knows Europe's weak point. This weak point is the threat from Russia and Europe's security concerns regarding this threat. This is why Trump is also giving signals of abandoning NATO. Only one proposal related to NATO has come from the US, but it has had a major impact on Europe.

Major European countries are now preparing to form a new strategic alliance centered on Europe. According to a German diplomat, this new alliance will be commanded by France, Britain, and Germany. In the initial stages, France, Britain, and Germany will also supply weapons for this alliance. Deployment of troops according to the alliance's requirements will be mandatory for all member countries of the European strategic alliance.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn; Akshaye Khanna film mints...
Dhurandhar box office day 6: Ranveer Singh film mints over Rs 250 crore
Smriti Mandhana reunites with Harmanpreet Kaur in first public meet post wedding call off, shares passion for game, ‘moment you put jersey...’
Smriti Mandhana reunites with Harmanpreet Kaur, talks about passion for game, ‘m
DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?
DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?
After Islamabad bombing, Cricket Australia sends security delegation to Lahore ahead of Pakistan T20I tour
After Islamabad bombing, Cricket Australia sends security delegation to Lahore
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 announced in Dubai? Viral video creates frenzy on social media, fans say 'after Dhurandhar...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 announced? Viral video creates frenzy on social media
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i
Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...
Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was
What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season
Yule log cake: Know its history, festive significance and step-by-step recipe
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, kn
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement