DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?

A campaign against NATO has intensified in the US. A prominent leader of Donald Trump's party has demanded that the US withdraw from NATO. Republican Senator Thomas Massie has formally introduced a resolution in the US Senate regarding this. The resolution states that the United States should now withdraw from NATO. The argument behind the proposal is that the reason for joining NATO was to counter the Soviet Union, but the Soviet Union no longer exists. Therefore, the US should withdraw from NATO.

Clearly, such a serious proposal from the Republican Party would not have come without Trump's consent. This is why it is believed that Trump has now decided to distance himself from NATO. We will also analyse why the rift between Trump and NATO is widening, but before that, you should see Trump's latest statement regarding NATO, so you can understand how much importance NATO holds in Trump's eyes today.

In a media interview, Trump said, "I am not responsible for Europe. My job is to move America forward. NATO members used to contribute only 2 per cent of their GDP to the alliance. When we pressured them, they started contributing 5 per cent, but this funding was being sent not to the alliance, but to Ukraine. I can say that Europe is being destroyed."

Europe is being destroyed, and all the funds are going to Zelenskyy. These words used in Trump's statement are enough to indicate that a major reason behind the decision to distance himself from NATO is the tension between Trump and the European Union. A dispute arose between the two sides regarding the ceasefire in Ukraine, after which the European Union hinted at aligning with China. Then, European countries threatened to destabilise the American economy. European countries thought they could blackmail Trump, but Trump knows Europe's weak point. This weak point is the threat from Russia and Europe's security concerns regarding this threat. This is why Trump is also giving signals of abandoning NATO. Only one proposal related to NATO has come from the US, but it has had a major impact on Europe.

Major European countries are now preparing to form a new strategic alliance centered on Europe. According to a German diplomat, this new alliance will be commanded by France, Britain, and Germany. In the initial stages, France, Britain, and Germany will also supply weapons for this alliance. Deployment of troops according to the alliance's requirements will be mandatory for all member countries of the European strategic alliance.