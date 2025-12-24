FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

US lawmakers have questioned the ban on the Awami League of Sheikh Hasina.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?
File photo
Taking advantage of the chaotic situation, Muhammad Yunus is allegedly plotting to postpone the elections. However, the US has dealt a blow to the Yunus administration regarding the situation in Bangladesh. The US has made it clear that the ban on Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party must be lifted to ensure fair elections. This means that the very party that Yunus worked tirelessly to ban is now being asked to be allowed to participate in the elections.

Why did the US have to intervene? Will this pave the way for the Awami League to participate in the elections? Five members of the US House of Representatives have written a letter to Muhammad Yunus. These members are key members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. They have expressed their displeasure over human rights violations in Bangladesh and have also questioned the ban on the Awami League.

The letter stated that the interim government of Bangladesh should work with the country's political parties to create an environment conducive to free, fair, and peaceful elections. However, this cannot happen if the interim government suppresses the activities of political parties.

In their letter, the US lawmakers expressed hope that the Bangladeshi government would reconsider its decision to ban the Awami League. The Bangladeshi government has not yet given any official response to this suggestion from the American lawmakers. However, the American letter has certainly put it in a difficult position. If it doesn't heed the US advice, the Yunus government's troubles will increase. If it does, its entire agenda will be derailed.

Since coming to power, the Yunus government has been acting with a spirit of revenge against the Awami League. Human rights organisations have also expressed concern about this.

 - First, in October 2024, the Awami League's student wing was declared a terrorist organisation.

- On May 10, 2025, the Yunus government banned the activities of the Awami League under the anti-terrorism law.

- Subsequently, on May 12, 2025, the Election Commission suspended the Awami League's registration.

- On November 17, 2025, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia.

After completely banning the activities of the Awami League and Sheikh Hasina, elections were announced in Bangladesh. Mohammad Yunus's entire agenda has been centered on opposing the Awami League and Sheikh Hasina. Therefore, it seems unlikely that he will allow the Awami League to participate in the elections. However, this letter from American lawmakers could create trouble for him or the next government of Bangladesh.

- Any election without the participation of the Awami League will not be considered credible. This could weaken the new government's international legitimacy.

- If the elections are not considered fair, it could affect US aid and relations with the United States.

- Other countries, like the US, may also express concern about the state of democracy in Bangladesh.

- The continued ban on the Awami League could increase political instability in Bangladesh.

