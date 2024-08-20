DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose has been attacking the state government sharply over the rape-murder case of the trainee doctor.

Amid uproar in West Bengal over the rape and murder of a doctor, it is being claimed that there is a plan to impose President's rule in the state. The public is angry about the law and order situation in the eastern state. Protests, sloganeering and uproar on the streets have been going on for the last several days.

Since this case, the West Bengal Police has lost the trust of the people. The Mamata Banerjee government of the state is also losing trust. The state government and the police system are also under suspicion regarding this case. In such a situation, an important question has arisen today. Has the time come to impose President's rule in West Bengal?

West Bengal newspaper 'Jago Bangla' has given such news that preparations are being made to impose the President's rule in the state. Jago Bangla is called the mouthpiece of the Mamata government. Jago Bangla has written in its report that Governor CV Anand Bose has written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah. In this letter, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal, it has been recommended to impose the President's rule.

Governor CV Anand Bose had come to Delhi. He also met the President. However, there has been no official statement regarding the discussion of the President's rule. But politics started after the article was published in the mouthpiece of the Mamata government. The meeting of Governor CV Anand Bose and President Draupadi Murmu is being described as formal.

CV Anand Bose has been attacking the state government sharply over the rape-murder case of the trainee doctor. He had described the situation of turmoil in the state. He also said that the youth are scared and women have become disappointed with the Mamata government. In such a situation, his meeting with the President has fueled the discussions of imposing President's rule.