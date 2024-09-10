Twitter
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's new look in short hair takes the internet by storm, fans call him 'style guru'

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in Delhi?

Watch: Police try to destroy liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh, locals steal them, video goes viral

This state to get 3 new Vande Bharat express trains from Sept 15; check route and other details

Jacqueliene Fernandez resumes work with month-long shoot for Housefull 5 in London

Analysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in Delhi?

BJP MLAs have written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, citing a constitutional crisis in Delhi and demanding the dismissal of the Kejriwal government.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in Delhi?
Is the Kejriwal government in Delhi going to be dismissed? Is the President's rule going to be imposed in the national capital? This question is being asked because BJP MLAs in Delhi have written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, citing a constitutional crisis and demanding the dismissal of the Kejriwal government.

The big thing is that the President has sent this letter to the Union Home Ministry for appropriate action. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is running the Delhi government from jail. He has also campaigned for elections after being released on bail from jail, and now AAP is hoping that he gets bail from the Supreme Court.

Amidst this possibility, BJP MLAs in Delhi reached President Droupadi Murmu with a letter. In the letter, they demanded the dismissal of the Kejriwal government. The reason given for the demand was that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is in jail. The CM is not able to sign the files related to the public. Due to this, many works related to the public are stuck.

The schemes of the central government are also not being implemented in Delhi. Overall, a constitutional crisis has arisen in Delhi. On this basis, a delegation of BJP MLAs met President Murmu on August 30 with the demand to dismiss the Kejriwal government in Delhi and impose the President's rule.

Before the President, the BJP had appealed to the Supreme Court twice to remove Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister, but both times the Supreme Court refused. And now the BJP MLAs have come to appeal to the President for the same, and its timing is also important.

Elections are on October 5 in Haryana. Elections are also due in Delhi early next year. In such a situation, if the Home Ministry dismisses the Kejriwal government, then BJP can benefit. Obviously, the Aam Aadmi Party is also understanding everything.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "BJP has only one job - toppling elected governments. Wherever BJP does not win, it tries to form a government through the back door by buying MLAs. They could not topple the government by buying AAP MLAs. So now they have started another conspiracy."

President's rule was imposed in Delhi for the first time on 15 February 2014. Then Arvind Kejriwal resigned 49 days after becoming the Chief Minister for the first time. After this, AAP won 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi and if President's rule is imposed in Delhi for the second time, only time will tell who will benefit from it.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
