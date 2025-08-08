DNA TV Show: Will Israel bring a ceasefire between India and Trump?

On Friday, Netanyahu spoke a lot about the tariff dispute between India and US. But does Netanyahu have the formula that will make Donald Trump realise his mistake, and reduce or end the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on India?

Donald Trump, who imposed tariffs on the world, is also facing its side effects. Spain and Switzerland have shocked the US on defence deals. But will this tariff war between India and US continue, or can some formula be found? Amidst this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has entered the India-US tariff dispute. Will Israel, which is a good friend of both US and India, bring about a ceasefire in the trade war between India and the US? Does Netanyahu have the formula that will make Donald Trump realise his mistake, and reduce or end the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on India? Why is this being discussed?

On Friday, Netanyahu spoke a lot about the tariff dispute between India and US. Journalists were asking him this question because Israel currently considers only US and India as its true friends in the world. On this tariff dispute, Netanyahu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are very good friends of mine. I will give some advice to PM Modi about dealing with Trump, but in a personal capacity.

After this statement, questions are being raised about whether Netanyahu can mediate between India and the US and what advice he can give to PM Modi to deal with Trump. What did the Israeli PM say about the trade war between India and the US, as Israel's dilemma is also hidden in these things?

- Netanyahu said that the basis of the relationship between India and US is very strong, which means that Netanyahu believes that the relationship between the two countries will not deteriorate so easily.

- Israeli PM advised both countries that resolving the tariff issue is in the interest of both India and US. This means that Israel believes that if the issue is not resolved, then both countries will have to bear the brunt, not just one country.

- Netanyahu said that resolving the problem between the two countries will be good for Israel as well, which means that Netanyahu wants to avoid the situation where he has to choose between India and US for trade or defence agreements.

-But why does Israel need to be friends with India and US, and how deep are the relations between Israel and both countries?

- Israel does a trade of Rs. 4.15 lakh crore annually with US, which means that US is Israel's biggest trading partner. On the other hand, there is a trade of Rs 6225 crore annually between India and Israel. Both countries are the fifth-largest trading partners.

- US has given weapons worth Rs 3,164 crore to Israel in 2025 alone, while India bought weapons worth Rs 7,500 crore from Israel in 2020.

- US stands firmly with Israel in the Middle East, while India is Israel's most trusted partner in South Asia. That is, both India and US are very important for Israel, and that is why it is being said that now Israel can try to stop the tariff war between India and America by using its relations with America.