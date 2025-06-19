Speculations are being made that US is planning something big against Iran. Donald Trump warned Iran through posts on his social media platform Truth.

With the war between Iran and Israel getting fiercer with each passing day, what are the options emerging? First, Will Israel and US finish off Ayatollah Khamenei? Second, will Khamenei surrender to Israel and US? Third, Will Khamenei be overthrown? And fourth, will Khamenei fight till his last breath?

Amid this, Trump issued a warning to Iran, and Khamenei has counterattacked. Trump made two consecutive posts on his social media platform Truth. He first wrote, "I know where Khamenei is hiding. He is an easy target, but we will not kill him. Khamenei replied to this, "If America jumps into this war, it will have to suffer a huge loss." Trump had written two words for Khamenei 'UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER'.

Khamenei retorted by saying that surrendering is not in the nature of Iranians. He addressed his country today. You can also call it Khamenei's WAR SPEECH, in which he made it clear that Iran is not going to bow down, it will fight the war and teach Israel and US a lesson.

Can US target Khamenei? Is it so easy for US to target Iran's Supreme Leader? It is being said that Khamenei is hiding in a secret bunker after handing over all his powers to the military. At the same time, US claims that it knows Khamenei's whereabouts. Earlier, news had come that Israel was going to eliminate Khamenei along with Iranian commanders, but America stopped them from doing so.

The way 9 generals of Iran have been killed in pinpoint strikes in the last 6 days shows that America and Israel have information about every inch of Tehran. It is believed that Mossad agents are active everywhere in Iran. There is also a claim that Mossad's secret agents are present around Khamenei. In such a situation, is Khamenei directly on target?

Earlier in 2020, US proved that no powerful person in Iran is safe from its eyes by killing Qasim Suleimani, the chief of Iran's most powerful army IRGC, in a drone strike. But Trump has said that he will not attack Khamenei at the moment. In such a situation, we come to the second option, that is, the surrender option. Now, because Khamenei has completely rejected the surrender. So, should it be assumed that now Khamenei's coup is the only option left?

Iran has a long history of coups. There have been three major coups in Iran so far. The last time was in 1979, after the Islamic Revolution, the Pahlavi dynasty ended. After this, Khamenei's era began. So, will a coup be resorted to oust Khamenei from power? These speculations are being made because it is believed that US and Israel have found the next Caliph of their choice.