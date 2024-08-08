DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

People are asking the question that if India can give shelter to Sheikh Hasina, then why can't it give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

Bangladeshi Hindus are looking towards India with the hope that the country will shelter them. More than a thousand Bangladeshi Hindus reached the Jalpaiguri border of Bengal and became desperate to enter India. But the BSF stopped them at the border and did not let them enter India, but the crowd of Bangladeshi Hindus is still standing at the border. Now, the questions are -- Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus? Should India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus? How can India help Hindus in Bangladesh?

People are asking the question that if India can give shelter to Sheikh Hasina, then why can't it give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus? BJP leader Ajay Alok has tweeted his opinion on this, saying about Rs 1.35 crore Hindus are being targeted in Bangladesh. Where will the Bangladeshi Hindus go? How will they save their lives? Now the time has come that the Indian government will have to think. They will come to India and we will have to give them citizenship. CAA and NRC were brought so that minorities who are victims of atrocities in other countries and come to India should get citizenship in India.

According to BJP leader Ajay Alok, now India will have to prepare to settle those Bangladeshi Hindus who escape and come to India. People are saying that if Rohingyas can be settled in India then why not Bangladeshi Hindus, but the Indian government has not taken any decision yet. However, everyone is expecting from the Indian government that it will do something to save Bangladeshi Hindus. But here the issue is also related to national security.

Experts are definitely giving an idea, according to which relief camps can be built on the India-Bangladesh border. These relief camps should be built on Bangladesh's land by India. Hindus coming to the border should be accommodated in relief camps.

But this will not happen just by India's wish. For this too, the Bangladesh government's permission will be necessary and now there is an anti-India government in Bangladesh. Therefore, this option of saving Bangladeshi Hindus also does not seem possible. Amidst all this, questions are also being raised on the role of India's Foreign Ministry.

It is being said that the Indian Foreign Ministry could not properly understand the deteriorating situation in the neighbouring country in time. It is being said that the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh are a diplomatic failure of the Indian Foreign Ministry. It is being said that the decision to give Sheikh Hasina asylum in India is also a reason for the attack on Bangladeshi Hindus.