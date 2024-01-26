DNA TV Show: Will Bihar CM Nitish Kumar dump RJD and return to BJP-led NDA again?

If Nitish Kumar aligns with BJP, it could deliver a severe blow to the INDI alliance, with Congress bearing the brunt of the damage.

In a significant political development today, Bihar witnessed a lot of drama, where Nitish Kumar seems to be playing a strategic game of political chess. Yesterday, DNA broke the news that talks between JD(U) and BJP have reached a near-final stage, paving the way for Nitish Kumar to potentially join hands with the BJP, abandoning the Mahagathbandhan at any moment.

The probable date for Nitish Kumar to bid farewell to the Mahagathbandhan and shake hands with the NDA has been set for January 28, as per sources.

Amidst the unfolding political drama in Bihar, Nitish Kumar distributed jalebis today, drawing a parallel with the sweet spheres. Just like jalebis are round and round, Nitish Kumar is silently making moves. While he remains tight-lipped, the underlying message is clear to everyone. The question arises: Why does Nitish Kumar contemplate a turnaround, and why is BJP, once labelling him a betrayer, now finding him favourable again?

The political chessboard in Bihar is moving swiftly, with sources indicating that Nitish Kumar might resign on January 28, leading to a separation between RJD and JD(U). If Nitish resigns, it would be a setback for the INDI alliance.

The INDI alliance, formed in June 2023, boasted big promises of defeating the BJP together in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The real tussle within the alliance is over seat-sharing, causing strain in the INDI alliance. Congress, leading the alliance, faces challenges as it negotiates with regional parties for seat sharing, and there are reports of some parties considering an exit.

The dynamics suggest that the most influential regional parties will decide whether there will be a collective fight or not. Tensions are evident, with TMC not tolerating Congress's high-handedness in Bengal, and AAP seeking more seats.

As Congress leads the INDI alliance, the responsibility falls on them to bind all parties together. However, current indications suggest that the unity within the alliance is shaky. TMC and AAP have taken their paths, and Nitish Kumar might follow. If Nitish aligns with BJP, it could deliver a severe blow to the INDI alliance, with Congress bearing the brunt of the damage.