DNA TV Show: Why were elections in Bangladesh controversial this year?

Sheikh Hasina' Awami League won the maximum seats, 223, out of 300 seats. She will take oath as Prime Minister for the fifth time.

In the general elections held in Bangladesh on January 7, Sheikh Hasina's political party Awami League got a landslide victory. This has paved the way for Sheikh Hasina to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive time. PM Hasina has been victorious in elections continuously since 2009. She will now take oath as Prime Minister for the fifth time. But there are many reasons why these elections are termed as controversial.

The main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies boycotted the elections held for 300 seats.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, this time only 41.8 per cent voter turnout was recorded, whereas, in 2018, it was 80 per cent.

Before voting, the opposition parties had announced a 48-hour strike. Hence only the names of the Awami League, its allies and independent candidates were written on the ballot paper.

On January 7, on one side voting was held in Bangladesh. Opposition parties took out a march.

Due to the Opposition boycott, this time the elections were considered just a formality for the ruling party. Mainly the candidates of the ruling party were in the fray. About 1500 candidates from 27 political parties were contesting the elections. Out of which 436 candidates were independent. This time, Awami League won maximum seats -- 223 -- out of 300 seats. The 62 MPs are independent while Jatiya Party has won 11 seats.

There have never been peaceful elections in the country in the last 5 decades. Like in Pakistan, sometimes the Army staged a coup in Bangladesh and questions were raised about the fairness of the elections. There were disputes over elections and governments were also toppled several times. The same happened in this election.

According to Human Rights Watch, on October 28 last year, the Opposition had taken out a rally against the ruling party. Around 16 people died and more than 5000 people were injured due to violence in the rally. After this, the government took action and arrested 10,000 people and put them in jail.

The main opposition party BNP alleged that Sheikh Hasina's government is arresting opponents. However, the government denied these allegations. BNP demanded that an independent caretaker government should conduct general elections in the country, but this demand was rejected by the government. After this, the opposition parties announced a boycott of the elections and went on strike and demonstration on the day of voting.