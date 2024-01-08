Headlines

Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

DNA TV Show: Why were elections in Bangladesh controversial this year?

Meet man who co-founded company worth Rs 632030 crore, owned over 700 apartments, his massive net worth is…

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer passes away at 78

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

DNA TV Show: Why were elections in Bangladesh controversial this year?

Meet man who co-founded company worth Rs 632030 crore, owned over 700 apartments, his massive net worth is…

Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s lavish mehendi ceremony in Udaipur

Indian cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

Rohit Sharma's biggest achievements with MI in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

This 2023 hit beat Dangal, 3 Idiots to become highest-rated Indian film on IMDb; it's not Jawan, Dunki or Animal

Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why were elections in Bangladesh controversial this year?

Sheikh Hasina' Awami League won the maximum seats, 223, out of 300 seats. She will take oath as Prime Minister for the fifth time.

Latest News

Prashan Tamta

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:45 PM IST

article-main
DNA TV Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the general elections held in Bangladesh on January 7, Sheikh Hasina's political party Awami League got a landslide victory. This has paved the way for Sheikh Hasina to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive time. PM Hasina has been victorious in elections continuously since 2009. She will now take oath as Prime Minister for the fifth time. But there are many reasons why these elections are termed as controversial.

  • The main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies boycotted the elections held for 300 seats.
  • According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, this time only 41.8 per cent voter turnout was recorded, whereas, in 2018, it was 80 per cent.
  • Before voting, the opposition parties had announced a 48-hour strike. Hence only the names of the Awami League, its allies and independent candidates were written on the ballot paper.
  • On January 7, on one side voting was held in Bangladesh. Opposition parties took out a march.

Due to the Opposition boycott, this time the elections were considered just a formality for the ruling party. Mainly the candidates of the ruling party were in the fray. About 1500 candidates from 27 political parties were contesting the elections. Out of which 436 candidates were independent. This time, Awami League won maximum seats -- 223 -- out of 300 seats. The 62 MPs are independent while Jatiya Party has won 11 seats.

There have never been peaceful elections in the country in the last 5 decades. Like in Pakistan, sometimes the Army staged a coup in Bangladesh and questions were raised about the fairness of the elections. There were disputes over elections and governments were also toppled several times. The same happened in this election. 

According to Human Rights Watch, on October 28 last year, the Opposition had taken out a rally against the ruling party. Around 16 people died and more than 5000 people were injured due to violence in the rally. After this, the government took action and arrested 10,000 people and put them in jail.

The main opposition party BNP alleged that Sheikh Hasina's government is arresting opponents. However, the government denied these allegations. BNP demanded that an independent caretaker government should conduct general elections in the country, but this demand was rejected by the government. After this, the opposition parties announced a boycott of the elections and went on strike and demonstration on the day of voting.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ever seen an elephant rubbing its eye? this viral video will make you smile

Surender Pal Singh TT, who took oath as Minister without winning election, loses from Rajasthan's Karanpur

Meet man who wanted to be a cricketer, became CEO of Rs 14225720 crore company, earns Rs 5 crore daily

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to 'work from car', new app on the way

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE