DNA TV Show: Why was pitch for IND v NZ semi-final changed?

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why was pitch for IND v NZ semi-final changed?

Here is why Indian team asked for a change in the pitch at Wakhede right before the IND vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final match.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

Yesterday, in the World Cup semi-final match, India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs and secured its place in the final. This was India's 10th consecutive victory in this World Cup. India is the host team of this World Cup.

The way Team India is playing, till now no team other than New Zealand has given them a serious challenge. If seen, the level of Team India's players in this World Cup appears to be much better than other teams.

Seeing such a performance of Team India, many people have got chills. In sports, there are wins and losses, but there are many conspiracy theories are being cooked. For example:

- Captain of Team India Rohit Sharma throws the toss coin away so that the captain of the opposing team cannot see, due to this Rohit wins the toss.
- Team India changes the pitch. Gets a batting pitch prepared for one's own batting and a bowling pitch prepared for the opposing team's batting.
- Team India is given a different ball which swings and spins a lot, the opposing teams are given a different ball, which does not swing and spin.
- World Cup is BCCI's event, not ICC's.
- Pakistan did not play Dil-Dil in the stadium, which is why Pakistan lost.

These are the excuses which former players of different teams or sports journalists are giving. The biggest conspiracy theory is regarding changing the pitch. Two types of claims have been made in this. The first is that the pitch was changed a day before the semi-final match against New Zealand. 

The second theory is that Team India conducts the matches on the batting pitch during its batting and when the opposing team arrives, it conducts the batting on the bowling pitch.

Allegations are being made that ICC is taking all these steps to take Team India to the final. ICC has said in the matter of changing the pitch, 'During such long events, it is common for pitch rotation to occur at the end. This has been done many times before. This decision was taken after the recommendation of the Venue Curator and a discussion with the Host.

ICC has its own Pitch Consultant. He was informed about this in advance. He believes that good cricket will be played on the pitch that is being used.DNA TV Show: Why did team India asked for pitch change before World Cup 2023 semi-final?DNA TV Show: Why did team India asked for pitch change before World Cup 2023 semi-final?

