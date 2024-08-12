Twitter
DNA TV Show: Why Uttarakhand is witnessing frequent landslides

Centre withdraws draft of Broadcasting Services Bill 2024, to prepare...

Viral Video: Tiger and cobra came face to face and then...; watch here

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 33000 crore in just 5 days after...

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why Uttarakhand is witnessing frequent landslides

The data of Disaster Management of Uttarakhand shows that between 2015 and 2020, there has been an increase of 2850 per cent in the incidents of landslides in Uttarakhand.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 11:44 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why Uttarakhand is witnessing frequent landslides
Photo: X / uttarakhandcops
Why are the pictures of mountains sliding and cracking coming only from Uttarakhand? Why are the mountains of Uttarakhand collapsing like a pack of cards? Why has Uttarakhand become a danger zone because of these mountains? This year the number of mountains cracking in Uttarakhand is very high. It is scary to see these pictures of the disaster. However, the disaster has not yet arrived, this is just a trailer. The disaster is yet to come in Uttarakhand.

Be it Uttarkashi, Chamoli or Rudraprayag, videos of mountain collapses are coming every day, which indicates a huge devastation. Nature's anger has shattered the mountains of Uttarakhand. Earlier, pictures of landslides used to come from the Garhwal region, but now this mountain-breaking disaster has gradually spread to the whole of Uttarakhand.

According to the data of the Geological Survey of India, between 2015 and 2022, there were 3782 incidents of landslides across the country. Similarly, the data of Disaster Management of Uttarakhand shows that between the years 2015 and 2020, there has been an increase of 2850 per cent in the incidents of landslides in Uttarakhand itself.

In the entire country, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal of Uttarakhand are the places where most landslides occur. The felling of trees on the mountains of Uttarakhand, the construction of roads and tunnels by cutting the mountains - all these are causing the mountains to weaken, which is scaring humans.

In January 2023, cracks appeared in most of the houses in Joshimath, in the Chamoli district. People had to leave their homes and were shifted from Joshimath overnight. But now the story of Joshimath is being seen in a village in Nainital, where cracks have appeared from the ground to the houses. A landslide occurred near Khupi village of Nainital and overnight the houses of this village settled on the mountain have started cracking. It is clear from this that the mountains of Nainital are also becoming danger zones and are sliding.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
