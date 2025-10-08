Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

All countries condemned Trump's plan as a move that would destabilise Central and South Asia and assured Afghanistan of support.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump wants to regain control of Afghanistan's Bagram Airbase, and this desire has brought together powers like India, China, and Russia. A meeting regarding Afghanistan was held in Moscow, the capital of Russia. At this meeting, Russia, China, India, and Central Asian countries opposed the alleged US presence in Bagram. All countries condemned Trump's plan as a move that would destabilise Central and South Asia and assured Afghanistan of support in the face of US pressure. Why does Trump want Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan?

Bagram Airbase is located in Afghanistan's Parwan Province and spans approximately 5,000 acres. Its large area allows it to accommodate large aircraft like the C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster. The base also has three large hangars that can house attack and supply helicopters like the Chinook and Apache. Bagram Airbase's runway is 11,800 feet long, allowing for multiple fighter jet takeoffs. Its large area allows it to house approximately 40,000 troops, making Bagram Airbase a fortress. The capacity of Bagram Airbase is one factor, but Bagram's X-factor is its location.

The US claims that it developed Bagram Air Base during the War on Terror in Afghanistan and therefore deserves its return. Trump and his allies claim that Bagram Air Base was built by NATO forces. Bagram Air Base is only 800 km from some of China's nuclear plants, meaning Bagram provides reliable surveillance of China's nuclear plants. Bagram Air Base is also close to Central Asian countries like Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, which Trump wants to include in the Abraham Accords. Furthermore, Bagram is only 650 km from the Iranian border, meaning Trump can maintain pressure on his traditional rival, Iran, through Bagram.

READ | US spy jet RC-135U spotted near Russia amid rising World War 3 fear

This means that Trump's Bagram plan could fulfil every strategic need of the United States, but the big question is whether the Taliban will allow this plan to be implemented. By participating in the mobilisation in Moscow, the Taliban has signalled that they do not accept the American presence in Bagram.

