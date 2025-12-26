DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump launched deadly strikes on ISIS in Nigeria

This is Trump's second major strike against Islamic terrorism within a month.

Recent actions of US President Donald Trump on ISIS in Nigeria are being called the biggest blow against Islamic terrorism. On December 17, Trump vowed to eradicate Islamic terrorism, and within nine days, he destroyed his second target. The second episode of the American attack against Islamic terrorism, which Trump considers his enemy, has been released. After Syria, the US military has now launched a major attack on Islamic State terrorists in the African country of Nigeria.

This was a joint operation by the US Navy and Air Force. According to the US Department of Defence, more than 20 terrorists from the Islamic State and its affiliated groups were killed in this operation, and a large weapons depot was destroyed. The Nigerian government has also acknowledged that the Nigerian Army provided the US with the location of these terrorists.

This is Trump's second major strike against Islamic terrorism within a month. On December 19, the US Air Force attacked Islamic State terrorists in eastern Syria, and now, on December 26, news of Trump's second action against terrorism has emerged. Trump himself shared the information about the operation conducted in Nigeria with the world.

On his social media platform TRUTH SOCIAL, Trump wrote, "Today, on my orders, the American military eliminated the terrorists in Nigeria who were killing innocent Christians." By linking the terrorist attack to Christians, Trump also conveyed the message that his action was a kind of religious war aimed at protecting the Christian community in Nigeria.

In the African country, terrorists from the Islamic State and Boko Haram have been continuously targeting the Christian community for the past 16 years. In this time period, 53,000 Christians have died due to terrorist attacks. Approximately 20,000 Christian places of worship and cemeteries have been destroyed. Due to this terrorism, approximately 16 million Christians in Nigeria have been displaced. The United Nations has also declared Nigeria a country of particular concern.

Why US attacked ISIS in Nigeria

This series of genocidal attacks against the Christian community based on religion has been ongoing since 2009. But why has Trump suddenly developed sympathy for Christians? One major objective of this alleged campaign to protect Christians is to woo America's largest Christian voting bloc. Trump also wants to attract the Black vote, particularly those with roots in Nigeria and other African countries. Trump is also interested in Nigeria's oil and mineral reserves to ensure that the US doesn't face a shortage of rare earth minerals. The fourth part of Trump's plan is to re-establish American dominance in Africa.

Strategic affairs experts believe that American influence in Africa is the very reason why Trump suddenly remembered Nigeria. There was a time when the US even had a military presence in several African countries, but after 2020, the policies of African nations changed rapidly. Many countries began to strengthen economic ties with China and strategic relations with Russia. As a result, the dominance of the US and NATO in this part of the world has almost completely diminished.