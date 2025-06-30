Donald Trump went on to describe Mamdani as a 'pure communist', adding that his election would be 'very bad' for New York.

US President Donald Trump has made a big announcement on New York's mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. President Trump is angry at Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani, who is contesting the New York City mayor election. But now, Trump has threatened to cut New York's funds if Mamdani becomes the mayor. Trump has asked him to 'behave' himself. Trump went on to describe Mamdani as a “pure communist,” adding that his election would be “very bad” for New York.

Trump expressed surprise at Mamdani's victory in the NYC primary race. He called Mamdani a communist, and after this, in an interview, he gave a statement on Mamdani, which is being discussed all over the world. Donald Trump said, "I am clear, I am the President, and if he does not amend his attitude, then he will not get any money. He will have to amend, otherwise he will not get any money."

Mamdani responds to Trump's statement

Mamdani refused to consider himself a communist. Mamdani said, "The President is raising questions about who I am, how I look and where I have come from. Mamdani alleged that by doing this, Donald Trump wants to divert attention from the issues for which I am fighting." Apart from this, Mamdani also released a video of himself eating with his hands, over which a controversy has started in the US.

Many such things were seen in this video, due to which Trump is allergic to Mamdani. There is also a controversy going on in the US over Mamdani eating with his hands. Trump supporter leader Brandon Gill said in this video of Mamdani -- Civilised people in the US do not eat like this. If you cannot adopt Western ways, then go back to your backwards country. Now, many people in America are supporting and opposing Mamdani in this video. But why is Trump fighting with Mamdani?

The first reason for this is Trump's ideological opposition to Mamdani. Mamdani is associated with the Democratic Socialists of America. This is a leftist ideology group within the Democratic Party, whose policy is pro-Palestine. Whereas Donald Trump is a Republican and supports Israel.

- Mamdani wants to impose more taxes on the rich. Mamdani says the US does not need billionaires. Mamdani's leftist policies are against Trump, who announced a reduction in taxes in favour of the rich.

- Mamdani wants to cut police funding and liberalise the immigration policy. This policy is also against Donald Trump's ideology. Trump is expelling illegal immigrants from the country.

- If Mamdani becomes the mayor, the leftist agenda will be implemented in a big city like New York. Due to which Trump's political ideology will weaken, and challenges will increase for his party in the future.

In the US, leftism is seen as a treasonous ideology. There is the most opposition to leftism within the Republican Party. This is the reason why Mamdani's ideology and his popularity in a big city like New York are pricking Donald Trump like a thorn. And Trump considers Mamdani's victory dangerous for America's economy, society and security. That is why, despite being the President, he has a mayoral candidate in his sights.