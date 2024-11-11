For the first time, the UPPSC has scheduled UP PCS and RO/ARO examinations in two days.

Amidst the atmosphere of Uttar Pradesh by-election, the atmosphere in Prayagraj was also heated on Monday due to protest aspirants against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in Prayag. There was a direct clash between about ten thousand students and the police outside the UPPSC office. The police resorted to lathi-charge and the students also became adamant, which led to a stampede. The students were adamant about reaching the UPPSC office and when they broke the barricades, the police also stood in front of them. The situation went out of control.

Now understand why this situation arose. Actually, UPPSC has scheduled the PCS pre-examination on the 7th and 8th of December, while the examination of the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) is scheduled on the 22nd and 23rd of December.

For the first time, the commission has scheduled both examinations for two days and implemented the normalised score process in these examinations. Students are protesting against this and demanding that the examination be conducted on a single day.

Actually, the process of Normalised Scores is adopted in examinations to be held on different dates and with different question papers. This is because the difficulty level of both papers can be different, one paper can be easy and the other difficult. Therefore, based on a formula, the candidates who attempt the difficult paper are given more marks than the easy paper. The protesting students say that the process of Normalised Scores will discriminate against the candidates.