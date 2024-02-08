Twitter
DNA TV Show: Why J-K still witnesses targeted killings after abrogation of Article 370

The city is on alert following a recent attack on two non-local with security measures being intensified and authorities asking people to be cautious and vigilant.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 11:59 PM IST

Ever since Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, many positive changes have taken place in the valley. But fear-free Kashmir has not been created for Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals. Terrorists carried out target killing in Srinagar around 7 pm on Wednesday. They shot two people from Sikh community in Habba Kadal area. In this terrorist attack, Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, died on the spot. Rohit, also a resident of Amritsar, was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries. This incident was the first targeted killing of the year by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan's terrorist organisation TRF (The Resistance Front) has taken responsibility for this attack. TRF terrorists have earlier also tried to spread terror by targeting common people in the valley. Terrorists are not irritated by Kashmiri Pandits but by the changes taking place in Kashmir. Hence, Pakistan's trained terrorists are also targeting those who talk about peace in Kashmir.

The Indian Army has launched Operation Allout against terrorists in Kashmir. Under this operation, a large number of terrorists have been killed in the valley. Pakistan is upset after seeing killing of terrorists. Therefore, terrorists are targeting everyone, be it Hindu or Muslim.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, incidents of target killing have increased in Kashmir, in which terrorists have especially targeted Kashmiri Pandits, migrant workers and even local Muslims working in the government or police, whom they consider to be a threat to India. There has been a decline in incidents of stone pelting, the atmosphere in the valley has changed, and security forces have eliminated a large number of terrorists. These are the things that are irking Pakistan. 

Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. What changes have happened since then? Home Ministry figures show that there were 153 terrorist attacks in 2019, which reduced to 41 in 2023. These figures are from August 2019 till November 15, 2023.

- In 2019, there were 102 encounters between security forces and terrorists, which reduced to 44 in 2023.
 
- In 2019, 44 civilians were killed in terrorist attacks. Whereas in 2023, 13 people lost their lives.
 
- In 2019, 80 soldiers were martyred while fighting terrorists, in 2023, 20 soldiers were martyred.

