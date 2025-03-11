Other leaders and parties of South India are advising the people of South India to have as many children as possible.

You must have often heard a slogan 'Hum Do Hamare Do', but nowadays there is a new slogan in South India, 'Hum Do Aur Hamare Kaaye'. The leaders and parties of South India are advising the people of South India to have as many children as possible. The first appeal for this was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He advised this in the name of delimitation, and later the leaders of South India started making different announcements. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that all women employees will be given maternity leave. No matter how many children they have. TDP MP Kalisetty Appala Naidu went a step further and announced that women will be given gifts on having a third child. If the child is a boy, a cow will be given and if it is a girl, Rs 50,000 will be given. The MP said that he will give this amount from his salary.

Why are South Indian leaders advising to have more children? The reason for this is power. Actually, after the population census, there is a possibility of delimitation of Lok Sabha seats in 2026. South Indian states fear that if these Lok Sabha seats are decided in a new way on the basis of population, then the number of Lok Sabha seats in South India will decrease because South India has a higher population than North India.

Lok Sabha seats were last delimited in 1976 based on the 1971 census. In 1971, the population of the country was 54 crores and the formula of one Lok Sabha seat for every 10 lakh population was adopted. In this way, a total of 543 seats were decided. Now again delimitation is going to happen in 2026 and it will be based on the 2021 census, but the 2021 census has not started yet, so the delimitation can also be done on the 2011 census.