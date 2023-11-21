Headlines

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why sudden deaths increasing among young adults in India

An ICMR study has answered this question. It has been conducting a study for the last 3 years on why youth are dying suddenly.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:53 PM IST

You must have seen videos when someone died due to cardiac arrest while working out in the gym, dancing on DJ at a wedding or dying suddenly while sitting on a chair. Anyone can get stressed after seeing such videos of sudden heart attacks. But why are the cases of sudden death are increasing? Why are youth dying suddenly?

Most of the videos came of sudden deaths of people who are young and fit. Various speculations are made regarding including that such cases have increased after taking the Corona vaccine. But now an ICMR study has answered this question. ICMR has been conducting a study for the last 3 years on why youth are dying suddenly. According to this study of ICMR:

  • Cases of sudden death have not increased due to the vaccine. ICMR has given a clean chit to the COVID-19 vaccine in its study.
  • People who took both doses of the vaccine got protection.
  • Every year in the world, on average, 0.8 to 6.2 sudden deaths occur for every 1 lakh youth.
  • In most cases, causes like heart attack or heart failure have been found responsible for these deaths.

Coronavirus came in 2019, and after that, the cases of sudden deaths have increased rapidly. ICMR conducted a study to see what are the reasons for sudden death among youth.
According to the study, there are many factors which have increased the possibility of untimely death. ICMR has found in its study that coronavirus increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

While conducting the study, ICMR looked at 729 cases of death and also studied cases who had severe COVID-19 but later recovered. The medical history of all these people, and their behaviour like smoking, alcohol consumption and excessive physical activity were observed.

Were these people admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, were they given any vaccine? All these factors were also considered. The study showed that coronavirus vaccination did not increase the risk of sudden death among young adults in India, but it reduced this risk in adults.

