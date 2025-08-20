Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Ashneer Grover remove 5 contestants from his upcoming reality show Rise & Fall for being too boring? Here's what we know

Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat, Deputy Trade Representative calls it 'commercial secret.., plus-minus...'

Govt proposes to exempt health, life insurance from GST, new reform proposal to be levied at...

DNA TV Show: Why successful test of the Agni-5 missile is big boost for India's defence

War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film is third Bollywood film in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after...

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...

IPS Safin Hasan, India's youngest IPS officer, gets new role of...; transferred to...

Jasprit Bumrah receives special gift from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, shares emotional reaction

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel scrap Rs 249 plan, know alternative plans, other offers

Not Delhi, Mumbai, THIS Indian city has emerged as hottest investment hub, sees 10.2% rise in property prices, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Did Ashneer Grover remove 5 contestants from his upcoming reality show Rise & Fall for being too boring? Here's what we know

Did Ashneer Grover remove 5 contestants from his next reality show Rise & Fall?

Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat, Deputy Trade Representative calls it 'commercial secret.., plus-minus...'

Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat..

Govt proposes to exempt health, life insurance from GST, new reform proposal to be levied at...

Govt proposes to exempt health, life insurance from GST, new reform proposal to 

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Why successful test of the Agni-5 missile is big boost for India's defence

Agni-5 is an ICBM i.e. Intercontinental Ballistic Missile which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why successful test of the Agni-5 missile is big boost for India's defence
Representational image

TRENDING NOW

India has successfully tested the Agni-5 missile. This test has been done at the Chandipur test range in Odisha. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Agni-5 missile has met all the prescribed criteria in this test. This is the 11th test of Agni-5 missile in the last 13 years. The missile was first tested in 2012, and last year, i.e. in 2024, Agni-5 was tested with MIRV capability.

After Operation Sindoor, all the parts of the Indian Army are constantly in action mode. The Indian Army is continuously practising in different areas. The Indian Air Force has also conducted a war exercise last month, and now the test of Agni-5 shows that India is constantly increasing its strategic capability. Why is the test of Agni-5 being considered so important?

Features of Agni-5 missile:

  1. Agni-5 is an ICBM i.e. Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
  2. Up to 4,000 kilograms of warhead can be loaded on Agni-5.
  3. The range of this missile is said to be around 7,000 kilometers.
  4. Its speed is around 30,000 kilometers per hour i.e. around 24 times faster than the sound.
  5. Agni-5 is equipped with MIRV technology, i.e. once it reaches the target, 8 to 10 warheads can be released from this missile, which means that one missile can hit 8 to 10 targets.

This test of Agni-5 is a big success for DRDO and the Indian Army, but a question must be arising in the minds of the citizens of India that if Agni-5 was tested on 20 August, then what will happen on 21 and 22 August?

READ | Centre makes BIG announcement, over 12000 trains to be operated during Diwali, Chhath in this state; check details

India has issued a notice in the Indian Ocean for 21 and 22 August, in which the range of the test has been stated to be about four and a half thousand kilometers. Due to this, speculations are being made whether India is going to test any other long-range missile on 21 and 22 August after Agni-5.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chris Martin stands by Coldplay’s kiss cam tradition at concerts despite Astronomer CEO backlash: 'Life throws you...'
Chris Martin stands by Coldplay’s kiss cam tradition at concerts despite Astrono
Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...
Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost
Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...
Coolie box office day 7: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India
Australia slump to 98-run loss vs South Africa: Check Aussies' 5 biggest ODI defeats
Australia slump to 98-run loss vs SA: See Aussies' 5 biggest ODI defeats
Mirzapur Season 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's crime triller series to release on...., what to expect from next chapter
Mirzapur Season 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's crime triller series to release
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE