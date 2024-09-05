Twitter
Analysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why Sebi employees protested against its chief Madhabi Puri Buch

This kind of protest against the SEBI chief was seen for the first time on the SEBI campus.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 12:13 AM IST

DNA TV Show: Why Sebi employees protested against its chief Madhabi Puri Buch
The troubles of SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch are increasing continuously. After the allegations of Hindenburg and Congress, SEBI employees wrote a letter to the Finance Ministry against the SEBI chief. Now the matter has worsened so much that today SEBI employees took out a rally and demonstrated against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch in the SEBI campus. More than 200 employees participated in it. The protesting SEBI employees demanded the resignation of the SEBI chief and immediate withdrawal of the press release issued against SEBI employees.

The protesting employees assembled in front of the building and were seen standing there for about 90 minutes before dispersing. This kind of protest against the SEBI chief was seen for the first time on the SEBI campus. SEBI employees had complained to the Finance Ministry against the SEBI chief. After this, a press release was issued by the SEBI chief and many allegations were made against the SEBI employees, putting them in the dock. After this, SEBI employees protested today. According to sources, SEBI employees wrote a letter to the SEBI board and made many more allegations against the SEBI chief.

In the letter written by SEBI employees, it is said that
- Allegations of being influenced by a third party are wrong
- Attempts to divert attention from the issue of complaint against the SEBI chief
- Movement for self-respect and dignity
- Demand for increase in money was presented in the wrong way
- Many wrong information in the press release of SEBI chief
- The atmosphere in SEBI has been very bad in the last 2.5 years
- There was never such a bad atmosphere in SEBI
- SEBI is one of the best institutions in the world
- Insult of SEBI and old employees in the press release
- SEBI has become a success due to the dedication and hard work of the employees

It is clear that something that has never happened in the history of SEBI till date has happened and for the first time, SEBI employees are protesting against the SEBI chief.

