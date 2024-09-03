DNA TV Show: Why salaries of Himachal government employees delayed

Himachal Pradesh needs Rs 2000 crore every month for salary and pension. Out of this, Rs 1200 crore is given as salary and Rs 800 crore as pension.

Has the treasury of Himachal Pradesh dried up under the Sukhu government's rule? For the first time in history, the first date of a month has passed but the salaries of Himachal Pradesh government employees have not arrived.

1.60 lakh government employees of Himachal Pradesh are waiting for their salaries for three days. The pension of 1.36 lakh former employees has also not arrived, but why have the salaries and pensions not arrived? And when will the salary come? Does the Himachal Pradesh government not have enough money to pay the salaries of its employees on time? And if so, who is responsible for this?

The Chief Minister and state ministers have announced to take their salaries two months later. The same is the case with the chairmen and vice chairmen of PSUs. This shows how much the treasury of the Himachal Government has dried up under the rule of the Sukhu Government.

Himachal Pradesh needs Rs 2000 crore every month for salary and pension. Out of this, Rs 1200 crore is given as salary and Rs 800 crore as pension.

After all, how did the salary crisis arise in Himachal Pradesh? This is the biggest question..is this the price of those freebies..which the government employees of Himachal Pradesh are paying?

Sukhu government implemented the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh former employees of the state. The government treasury was burdened with Rs 1000 crore rupees annually. It also started a scheme to give Rs 1500 to every woman in the state, whose annual expenditure is Rs 800 crore.

These are those freebies which benefited the Congress and now Himachal Pradesh has to bear the brunt. Amidst all this, when CM Sukhu was asked who was responsible for this, he blamed the previous government. CM Sukhu is saying that the schools, colleges and hospitals opened by the BJP government have worsened the financial condition of Himachal Pradesh.