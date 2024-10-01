Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why has rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim become important in Haryana elections?

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Mukesh-Nita Ambani family and their educational qualifications

More Than Just Nasrallah's Cousin: Hashem Safieddine's Deep Roots in Hezbollah

Iran launches dozens of ballistics missile at Israel, shelter-in-place order issued

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why has rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim become important in Haryana elections?

DNA TV Show: Why has rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim become important in Haryana elections?

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Mukesh-Nita Ambani family and their educational qualifications

Mukesh-Nita Ambani family and their educational qualifications

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: स�ोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Watch: Shark Tank India season 4 starts filming with OG judges and new hosts, netizens ask premiere date

Watch: Shark Tank India season 4 starts filming with OG judges and new hosts, netizens ask premiere date

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why has rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim become important in Haryana elections?

It has been 4 years since Gurmeet Ram Rahim went to jail, but he has come out of jail 11 times during this period.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 11:56 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why has rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim become important in Haryana elections?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Rape convict Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim is coming out on parole once again. The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled for October 5, but before that, the whole system is at his feet. Ram Rahim demanded 20 days parole from the Haryana government. But due to the election, the model code of conduct has been imposed in Haryana. Hence, the Haryana government passed Ram Rahim's parole request to the Chief Election Officer. The request has been accepted by the Election Commission with conditions.

    Ram Rahim coming out of jail before the election has now become a trend. Whether it is Assembly elections in Haryana or by-elections or panchayat elections, Ram Rahim becomes important for the Haryana government. Ram Rahim has a good influence in Haryana's Sirsa, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Hisar districts. There are about 36 assembly seats in these four districts out total of 90 seats in the state.

    From this, one can understand how big an impact it can have on the elections if Ram Rahim gives a signal to his followers. Ram Rahim coming out on parole just before the elections seems less of a coincidence and more of an experiment. This experiment has been happening repeatedly before the elections.

    - February 2022 - 21 days parole before Punjab Assembly elections
    - June 2022 - 30 days parole before Haryana Municipal Corporation elections.
    - October 2022 - 40 days parole before Adampur by-election.
    - July 2023 - 30 days parole before Haryana Panchayat elections
    - November 2023 - 29 days furlough before Rajasthan Assembly elections
    - August 2024 - 20 days furlough before Haryana Assembly elections

    It has been 4 years since Gurmeet Ram Rahim went to jail, but in these four years, he has come out of jail 11 times. Congress has written a letter to the Election Commission, stating Ram Rahim can influence the voters. How important Ram Rahim is for the Haryana government at the time of elections, has been proved once again by the parole granted to him.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

    Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

    This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

    This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

    Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

    Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

    Army Chief provides update on Ladakh standoff, says, 'situation is stable but...'

    Army Chief provides update on Ladakh standoff, says, 'situation is stable but...'

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman, other BJP leaders get relief as Karnataka HC halts extortion case probe

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman, other BJP leaders get relief as Karnataka HC halts extortion case probe

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

    Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

    Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

    Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

    From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

    From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

    8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

    8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

    10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

    10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement