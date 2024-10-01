DNA TV Show: Why has rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim become important in Haryana elections?

It has been 4 years since Gurmeet Ram Rahim went to jail, but he has come out of jail 11 times during this period.

Rape convict Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim is coming out on parole once again. The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled for October 5, but before that, the whole system is at his feet. Ram Rahim demanded 20 days parole from the Haryana government. But due to the election, the model code of conduct has been imposed in Haryana. Hence, the Haryana government passed Ram Rahim's parole request to the Chief Election Officer. The request has been accepted by the Election Commission with conditions.

Ram Rahim coming out of jail before the election has now become a trend. Whether it is Assembly elections in Haryana or by-elections or panchayat elections, Ram Rahim becomes important for the Haryana government. Ram Rahim has a good influence in Haryana's Sirsa, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Hisar districts. There are about 36 assembly seats in these four districts out total of 90 seats in the state.

From this, one can understand how big an impact it can have on the elections if Ram Rahim gives a signal to his followers. Ram Rahim coming out on parole just before the elections seems less of a coincidence and more of an experiment. This experiment has been happening repeatedly before the elections.

- February 2022 - 21 days parole before Punjab Assembly elections

- June 2022 - 30 days parole before Haryana Municipal Corporation elections.

- October 2022 - 40 days parole before Adampur by-election.

- July 2023 - 30 days parole before Haryana Panchayat elections

- November 2023 - 29 days furlough before Rajasthan Assembly elections

- August 2024 - 20 days furlough before Haryana Assembly elections

Congress has written a letter to the Election Commission, stating Ram Rahim can influence the voters. How important Ram Rahim is for the Haryana government at the time of elections, has been proved once again by the parole granted to him.