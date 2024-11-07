Donald Trump won this time both in terms of popular votes and electoral college votes.

Donald Trump has been re-elected as the 47th president of the US after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's nominee. After Trump's victory, different kinds of questions are being asked in Pakistan. Some Pakistanis are asking whether Donald Trump, like in his first term, will stop the financial aid that Pakistan gets from the US. Some people are worried whether Trump will increase strategic cooperation with his friend India, which can give Pakistan insecurity.

People are also afraid that under his anti-immigration policy, Trump may cut the visas of Pakistanis. But the government in Pakistan is most tense because from the PM of Pakistan to their top leaders, everyone has criticized Trump.

Pakistan's foreign minister was also not behind in targeting Trump. Bilawal Bhutto had called Trump, who had won democratically, a threat to democracy. Shahbaz Sharif's niece Maryam Nawaz has also compared Trump to Imran Khan's anarchy. Now when the reins of superpower America are in Trump's hands, how will these Pakistani leaders face Trump? The Pakistani army has found a solution to this.

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir visited Saudi Arabia, during this visit Asim Munir met Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and an attempt was made to makeover Pakistan's image in front of America through Saudi Arabia.

Mohammad Bin Salman's lobbying for Pakistan in the White House seems unlikely. But it's not just Pakistani leaders who are worried, Pakistanis are also worried because Trump's attitude towards Pakistan has been tough.

