DNA TV Show: Why Pakistan launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran

Now Pakistan fears that if Iran retaliates, war might break out between the two sides.

Iran recently carried out an airstrike on Pakistan. Within 36 hours, Pakistan took revenge by launching a missile attack on Iran. Now Pakistan fears that Iran might declare war against it. Now from Pakistan Army to its Foreign Ministry concerned about a war with Iran. In Pakistan's strike, a total of seven people including 3 women, died. Hence, Pakistan fears that if Iran retaliates, war might break out. Pakistan claims that its Air Force targeted Sistan-Balochistan province, 48 km inside Iran. Tension has reached its peak between the two countries. Pakistan has called these missile attacks a retaliatory action against Iran. It launched Operation 'Marg Bar Sarmachar' against Iran.

Pakistan knew very well that if it attacked Iran, the relations between the two countries could deteriorate. Attacking Iran meant enmity with another neighbouring country. On the other hand, it had to save the image of the Pakistani Army.

- In 2019, India entered Pakistan and carried out an airstrike in Balakot.

- Earlier in September 2016, Indian Army had conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan.

- In 2011, America had killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

- Between 2010 and 2017, America carried out hundreds of drone attacks inside Pakistan.

- Thousands of Pakistani citizens were killed in drone attacks.

- There were attacks on Pakistan, but it could not do anything even if it wanted to.

Now Pakistan does not want the tension with Iran to escalate. Pakistan will not gain anything from this except loss as it already has tension with Taliban on the Afghanistan border. Pakistan has a dispute with the Afghan Taliban regarding the Durand Line, there have been several clashes between the two in the recent past.

Pakistan shares a 909 km border with Iran, and relations with Iran are deteriorating after the attack. Pakistan shares a 2640 km border with Afghanistan. There is a dispute with the Taliban regarding the Durand Line. India shares a 3323 km border with Pakistan, and relations between the two countries have been bad for the last 7 decades.

Pakistan is the only country in the world which has attacked Iran's border after the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988. Due to this, there is a possibility of increasing tension in the relations between the two countries, along with this, Pakistan is continuously spoiling the relations with the neighbouring countries bordering it.