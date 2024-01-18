Headlines

First photo of Ram Lalla inside Ram Mandir in Ayodhya goes viral

DNA TV Show: Why Pakistan launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick resign from NCA positions after World Cup 2023 debacle

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for 'attempting to shame' Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17: 'When all else fails...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick resign from NCA positions after World Cup 2023 debacle

Chandrayaan-3: Salary of scientists, technicians behind India's Moon mission

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

Most sixes in men's T20Is as captain

Players to hit most sixes in Super Overs in T20I history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for 'attempting to shame' Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17: 'When all else fails...'

This star kid, son of popular filmmaker has not given single hit, destroyed his career by rejecting 2 blockbusters of...

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why Pakistan launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran

Now Pakistan fears that if Iran retaliates, war might break out between the two sides.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Iran recently carried out an airstrike on Pakistan. Within 36 hours, Pakistan took revenge by launching a missile attack on Iran. Now Pakistan fears that Iran might declare war against it. Now from Pakistan Army to its Foreign Ministry concerned about a war with Iran. In Pakistan's strike, a total of seven people including 3 women, died. Hence, Pakistan fears that if Iran retaliates, war might break out. Pakistan claims that its Air Force targeted Sistan-Balochistan province, 48 km inside Iran. Tension has reached its peak between the two countries. Pakistan has called these missile attacks a retaliatory action against Iran. It launched Operation 'Marg Bar Sarmachar' against Iran.

Pakistan knew very well that if it attacked Iran, the relations between the two countries could deteriorate. Attacking Iran meant enmity with another neighbouring country. On the other hand, it had to save the image of the Pakistani Army.

- In 2019, India entered Pakistan and carried out an airstrike in Balakot.

- Earlier in September 2016, Indian Army had conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan.

- In 2011, America had killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

- Between 2010 and 2017, America carried out hundreds of drone attacks inside Pakistan.

- Thousands of Pakistani citizens were killed in drone attacks.

- There were attacks on Pakistan, but it could not do anything even if it wanted to.

Now Pakistan does not want the tension with Iran to escalate. Pakistan will not gain anything from this except loss as it already has tension with Taliban on the Afghanistan border. Pakistan has a dispute with the Afghan Taliban regarding the Durand Line, there have been several clashes between the two in the recent past. 

Pakistan shares a 909 km border with Iran, and relations with Iran are deteriorating after the attack. Pakistan shares a 2640 km border with Afghanistan. There is a dispute with the Taliban regarding the Durand Line. India shares a 3323 km border with Pakistan, and relations between the two countries have been bad for the last 7 decades.

Pakistan is the only country in the world which has attacked Iran's border after the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988. Due to this, there is a possibility of increasing tension in the relations between the two countries, along with this, Pakistan is continuously spoiling the relations with the neighbouring countries bordering it.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian beverage named second-best non-alcoholic drink in the world

Meet B.Tech graduate who adopted village at age 21, teaches management to IAS, IPS, judges, worked with…

Sonu Sood shares his deepfake video of fraudster pretending to help victims, asks fans be wary of cybercrime- Watch

Not Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, or Ajay Devgn, this actor has won most National Film Awards for Best Actor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says 'animal behaviour' in Bollywood breeds nepotism, slams award shows: 'They promote...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE