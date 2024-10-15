Maharashtra is set to go to polls in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.

The dates for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have been announced. The Election Commission announced the dates in a press conference on Wednesday. Voting will be held in Maharashtra in one phase on November 20, while in Jharkhand the elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The election results of both states will come on November 23.

Assembly elections will be held on 288 seats in Maharashtra. While elections will be held on 81 seats in Jharkhand. Both states have governments of different coalitions. In Jharkhand, there is the INDIA Alliance government led by Hemant Soren, while in Maharashtra there is the NDA coalition government headed by Eknath Shinde.

Only 34 days are left for the elections on 288 seats, i.e. only 816 hours. This time's election in Maharashtra is going to be interesting in many ways because those who were with the opposition till yesterday are in the ruling party today and vice versa.

This time's election is also different because it is a fight to identify who is the real Shiv Sena and who is fake, who is the real NCP and who is fake. In this election, attacks on each other have intensified even before the announcement of the dates. There are a total of 9.63 crore voters in Maharashtra. This time, the election is also interesting because after the fight between brothers, now the fight is between uncle-nephew and friend-friend.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi set to make electoral debut from Wayanad, to contest Lok Sabha bypoll