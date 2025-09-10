Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff-starrer sees major dip, Vivek Agnihotri film is massive flop

After attack on Doha, Israel's BIG warning to Hamas: 'Survived this? We will...'

Madharaasi: Rajinikanth calls AR Murugadoss film 'excellent', says Sivakarthikeyan has become an 'action hero'

Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason

Are Small Greenhouses Easy to Maintain?

Meet first Indian artist whose concert at UK stadium was sold out with record footfall of 50000 fans; not Badshah, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam

Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs

Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer becomes fourth Malayalam film to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui sparks debate, commentators react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff-starrer sees major dip, Vivek Agnihotri film is massive flop

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

After attack on Doha, Israel's BIG warning to Hamas: 'Survived this? We will...'

After attack on Doha, Israel's BIG warning to Hamas: 'Survived this? We will...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

Hamas terrorist Khalil Haya's son Humam, Khalil's secretary and his three bodyguards have been killed in the Israeli attack.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Is Israel's national intelligence agency, Mossad, now going to hunt down one of India's most dangerous enemies? The consequences of the Israeli attack on Qatar, one of Trump's most favourite Muslim countries, should be watched very carefully.

Israel has claimed that in this attack, Hamas terrorists were targeted who were hiding in Qatar. On the other hand, according to Qatar's media, no Hamas leader has been killed in the attack. But Hamas terrorist Khalil Haya's son Humam, Khalil's secretary and his three bodyguards have been killed in the Israeli attack. The world is not able to understand how Israel attacked Qatar, which is considered the apple of the eye of US President Donald Trump. Three theories are emerging behind this.

The first theory is that, like previous operations, this time too Mossad had informed its counterpart CIA, before the attack, so that America would not get angry. The second theory says that after getting information from Israel, America informed Qatar about the attack. After this, Qatar removed Hamas leaders from the building, so that Qatar does not face embarrassment in the Middle East due to the death of Hamas leaders.

The third theory claims that Israel did not give complete information about this attack to America. That is, America was not told where the attack would be carried out or at what time. Because of this third theory, the question is being asked: Did Israel keep America in the dark about the attack on Qatar? That is, Mossad carried out Operation Trump. This third theory is also strengthened by the social media post of Donald Trump himself, which he wrote after the attack on Qatar.

Trump wrote on his social media platform TRUTH SOCIAL that we have been informed today that Israel has attacked Hamas, but it is unfortunate that this Israeli attack has taken place in Doha, the capital of Qatar. I had no hand in this decision. This was completely the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

READ | PM Modi expresses ‘deep concerns’ over Israeli attack in Doha, says, ‘We support...’

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanjay Dutt REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property: 'Police called me and I was...'
Sanjay REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property
Nepal Protest: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai, Balendra Shah or someone else?
Nepal: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai or...
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says 'I feel bad when you…', watch viral video
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says I feel bad when...
US India tariff row: Donald Trump and PM Modi to resume negotiations: 'Our teams are working to...'
US India tariff row: Donald Trump to resume negotiations with PM Modi, says 'fee
After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to..., know what tech giant has palnned
After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to...,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE