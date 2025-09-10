DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

Hamas terrorist Khalil Haya's son Humam, Khalil's secretary and his three bodyguards have been killed in the Israeli attack.

Is Israel's national intelligence agency, Mossad, now going to hunt down one of India's most dangerous enemies? The consequences of the Israeli attack on Qatar, one of Trump's most favourite Muslim countries, should be watched very carefully.

Israel has claimed that in this attack, Hamas terrorists were targeted who were hiding in Qatar. On the other hand, according to Qatar's media, no Hamas leader has been killed in the attack. But Hamas terrorist Khalil Haya's son Humam, Khalil's secretary and his three bodyguards have been killed in the Israeli attack. The world is not able to understand how Israel attacked Qatar, which is considered the apple of the eye of US President Donald Trump. Three theories are emerging behind this.

The first theory is that, like previous operations, this time too Mossad had informed its counterpart CIA, before the attack, so that America would not get angry. The second theory says that after getting information from Israel, America informed Qatar about the attack. After this, Qatar removed Hamas leaders from the building, so that Qatar does not face embarrassment in the Middle East due to the death of Hamas leaders.

The third theory claims that Israel did not give complete information about this attack to America. That is, America was not told where the attack would be carried out or at what time. Because of this third theory, the question is being asked: Did Israel keep America in the dark about the attack on Qatar? That is, Mossad carried out Operation Trump. This third theory is also strengthened by the social media post of Donald Trump himself, which he wrote after the attack on Qatar.

Trump wrote on his social media platform TRUTH SOCIAL that we have been informed today that Israel has attacked Hamas, but it is unfortunate that this Israeli attack has taken place in Doha, the capital of Qatar. I had no hand in this decision. This was completely the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

READ | PM Modi expresses ‘deep concerns’ over Israeli attack in Doha, says, ‘We support...’