The tragic plane crash that occurred near the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday has shocked the nation. The London-bound Air India flight AI 171 was carrying over 242 passengers. The plane crashed seconds after takeoff. Was the Ahmedabad plane crash caused by negligence, technical fault or some other reason? The biggest question being asked about this accident is how the plane crashed as soon as it took off.

Takeoff is considered to be the most critical stage of a flight. You need to know why it is called that. According to aviation experts, at the time of takeoff, the engines of the plane are at full speed, which increases the stress on the plane's system.

Due to this stress, the chances of engine failure or loss of control of the aircraft can increase. If the aircraft goes out of control at high speed, it becomes difficult to control it again. When the aircraft takes off, it is in a controlled environment, but as soon as it reaches the air, it is in an uncontrolled environment, which can have a negative impact on the capability of aircraft. The weight of the aircraft at the time of takeoff is also an important factor which can affect the flight of the aircraft.

When the plane is prepared for flying, its fuel is filled. One and a quarter lakh litres of fuel is filled in a Boeing Dreamliner. This quantity is approximately 1 lakh kg in kilograms. There were 242 people on board the plane that crashed. If the average weight of a passenger is considered to be 70 kg, then this weight becomes 16 thousand 940 kg.

Boeing Dreamliner can also carry a cargo of up to 10,000 kg. The weight of this plane is 1 lakh 15 thousand kg. If all these figures are added together, then at the time of take off, on average, a Boeing Dreamliner plane weighs between 2 lakh 25 thousand kg to 2 lakh 42 thousand kg.

This weight is called MAXIMUM TAKE-OFF WEIGHT in technical language. If the plane is not able to attain the required speed for LIFT OFF with so much weight during flight, then the weight can also become a reason for the plane to crash and if the plane is OVER WEIGHT i.e. its weight is more than the maximum limit... then also the weight... can become the reason for the crash during TAKE OFF...