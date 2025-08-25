DNA TV Show: Why is Rajasthan drowning in floods?

Rain in Rajasthan has broken the record of 69 years. In 2024, Rajasthan received 156 percent more rainfall than the average. By July 2025, there was 177 percent more rainfall.

There is a flood-like situation in many areas of Rajasthan. People are worried. Friends, have you wondered why the sandy Rajasthan has suddenly started drowning in water? Why are floods and rains wreaking havoc in Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, where heat used to make records? And if the desert can drown, then what will happen to the plains?

Rain in Rajasthan has broken the record of 69 years. In 2024, Rajasthan received 156 per cent more rainfall than the average. By July 2025, there was 177 per cent more rainfall. And now it is raining continuously in August as well. This year, Dausa has received 1410 mm of rain, which is 75 per cent more than the average rainfall in Delhi. 18 dams in Rajasthan have overflowed. 22 out of 30 districts are directly affected by the monsoon.

The first reason for more rain becoming the new normal in Rajasthan is global warming. Because as the temperature increases, the amount of moisture in the air increases, then suddenly it starts raining heavily. The second reason is the monsoon's inclination towards the west, due to which Rajasthan, MP and Gujarat are receiving more rain. And the third reason is local level changes, due to which more rain is occurring.

The one that is affecting the most is the low-pressure area of ​​the Bay of Bengal. Actually, there are two branches of the monsoon in India. Arabian Sea branch and Bay of Bengal branch. Bay of Bengal brings moisture-laden winds, which start from eastern India and reach Rajasthan towards the north-west. When these winds hit the Himalayas, they rise up and cool down and cause rain.

Earlier, the moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal used to flow towards the east, which caused more rain towards Bihar, Assam, and Odisha. But in the last 6-7 years, it has changed its pattern. Now it is flowing in the west direction. This is the reason why there is a lot of rain in Rajasthan. Earlier, it used to rain for 15 to 20 days, but now it rains continuously for 2 months.

As soon as there is heavy rain in Rajasthan, the risk of flooding increases. The reason for this is that there is not much arrangement for water storage. Rajasthan also has fewer rivers as compared to other states. Especially in the desert areas, there is a lack of perennial rivers. This is the reason why a flood-like situation develops as soon as there is a little more rain. Excessive rain and floods in the desert of Rajasthan have become a warning of climate change.